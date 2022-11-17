Plain-Looking 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible Is a Rare Sleeper With a Nasty V8

When it comes to beefed-up 1960s Impalas, there's no denying that the race-spec SS 409 Lightweight and the Z11 drag racer are the rarest and coolest rigs out there. Too hard to find and expensive? Well, Chevrolet also offered a road-spec version of the SS 409 with a crazy amount of power (for the era).
The Impala SS arrived in showrooms in 1961, and it came with a 409-cubic-inch (6.7-liter) V8 as a range-topping mill. Essentially a stroked and bored 348-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) unit, it featured a Carter carburetor, a solid-lifter cam, an aluminum intake, and an 11.25:1 compression ratio that pushed 360 horsepower to the rear wheels.
The 1961 SS 409 is a rare gem with only 142 examples built, but Chevrolet offered an even more powerful variant in 1962. And I'm not talking about the upgraded single four-barrel version that was good for 380 horses. Nope, Chevy also rolled out a dual four-barrel Carter setup that cranked out a whopping 409 horsepower. Yup, that's one horsepower per cubic inch!
And the cool thing about the SS 409/409HP is that it looks like any other 1962 Impala. Okay, it does have "409" badges, but other than that, it's as basic as they get. In short, it's the perfect sleeper, and with the right setup, it's also an inconspicuous drag racer.
While not as rare as the 1961 version, the 1962 SS 409 is also a hard-to-find classic, especially if we're talking about examples in Excellent condition or drop-top versions. The Roman Red convertible you see here is one of those cars.
Located in Winnipeg, Canada, this Impala SS 409 has the full package. Not only fitted with the awesome 409-horsepower Turbo-Fire V8, but it also features the four-speed manual gearbox and a 3.70:1 Positraction rear axle. It's also loaded with goodies like power steering, 14-inch steel wheels, a column-mounted rev counter, and a push-button AM radio.
Is it one of those 100% original classics? The ad doesn't say, but the photos suggest this Impala has been restored to look like it just rolled off the assembly line. Also finished in Roman Red, the interior is just as gorgeous and provides a great contrast to the power-operated white soft top.
If you're in the market for one of these rare sleepers, the Impala is currently up for sale on Bring a Trailer. The listing has a high bid of only $5,100 as of this writing, but the auction will be online for eight more days.
