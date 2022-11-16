Current and Future Ioniq 5 Owners, Hyundai Wants You To Know These Winter EV Driving Tips

Hyundai decided to let its Ioniq 5 customers in on a couple of “secrets” about their vehicles. It looks like the automaker is trying its best to assure everyone that driving an all-electric car isn’t going to be a headache until spring is back.
In the U.S., Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 is available in four trims – SE Standard Range, SE, SEL, and Limited. Apart from the entry-level version, the SE Standard Range, all the other trims are available with either rear-wheel drive (RWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). The Ioniq 5 SE Standard Range has a starting price of $41,450 and offers only 220 mi (354 km) of EPA-rated range. Moreover, it is available only in rear-wheel drive configuration for the sake of efficiency. It also puts out just 168 HP (170 PS).
Depending on the chosen type of powertrain, the Ioniq 5 in SE, SEL, and Limited trims can churn out 225 HP (228 PS) in RWD setups and 320 HP (325 PS) in AWD configurations. If you would like more power, then the Ioniq 5 N with drift mode included is just around the corner.
Depending on the model you own or plan on buying, Hyundai prepared a couple of tips that could be of help this winter. Anyone can forget that their car can do more than just drive and play music. It happens. So, let’s look at what the manufacturer is recommending.
The automaker claims the Ioniq 5 is “the perfect companion for any winter drive.” It points out that Snow Mode changes the way traction control intervenes and changes the drive and braking parameters to ensure the proper handling of the roads during the cold season. It also underlines that any Ioniq 5 with all-wheel drive will perform better during winter thanks to optimal power and torque delivery to both axles.
Another advantage underlined by the manufacturer is the EV’s generous interior. Most Hyundai owners and prospective customers already know this, but thanks to the E-GMP platform, the Ioniq 5’s wheelbase sits at 3,000 mm. Add reclinable electric front seats into the mix, and there you have it – a space to relax while the car is charging or in which the cold can be avoided.
Since efficiency is the name of the game in the EV world, the Ioniq 5 also comes with a heat pump that can make the cabin cozy without draining the battery. It extracts the heat from the battery and the drivetrain and sends it inside the car.
And since we’re talking about not wasting resources, the zero-tailpipe emission crossover can also charge fast when it’s cold outside. Generally, batteries don’t perform that well during extreme temperatures. But thanks to battery conditioning technology, the pre-heating can begin before the owner plugs in the car. But for this to happen, the charging needs to be scheduled through the car’s navigation system.
Lastly, traveling with the whole family or going skiing with friends requires space for luggage. Hyundai’s EV has that as well – 527 liters (18.6 cu-ft) with the rear seats up and 1,587 liters (56 cu-ft) with them folded down. Depending on the powertrain, the frunk (froot, if you’re from the UK) can measure 57 liters (2 cu-ft) for RWD models and 24 liters (0.8 cu-ft) for AWD units.
