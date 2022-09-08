Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Confirmed With Roughly 600 HP, Drift Mode for Tail-Happy Times

Hyundai’s N Division is about to tap into the world of electric vehicles for the first time ever with a dedicated model that will be known as the Ioniq 5 N, which is expected to premiere in a few months and launch shortly after, likely for the 2023MY.
Spy shots and videos of the sporty crossover have previewed the design, and now we know some juicy details about the powertrain too. It will have in the region of 600 horsepower combined, Albert Biermann, the brand’s current technical advisor, told Australia’s Drive during a press conference.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 “will be much faster [than the i30 N]. How could it be slower? It has almost 600 horsepower,” Biermann said, adding that the total output produced by the front- and rear-mounted electric motors is still unknown. “It’s not finalized, it could be 580, 600, 620 horsepower. It’s a lot.”
As a matter of fact, it is more than what the Kia EV6 GT, one of its platform-sharing siblings, has on tap. That model comes with 576 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque at a hard push of the throttle. This allows it to keep going all the way up to 161 mph (259 kph) and to deal with the naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in just 3.4 seconds. The juice is provided by the 77.4 kWh battery pack that features an 800-volt electric system.
After speaking about the output and referring to the sound produced by the Ioniq 5 N, Biermann went on to confirm that the model will boast a Drift Mode. At the push of a button, the high-performance EV will have more power sent to the rear wheels, which will enable controlled drifts, a function that should only be engaged on closed courses.
