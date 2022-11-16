Hyundai Named the First Official Sponsor for Disney’s 100 Years of Wonder

Hyundai Motor America has been named the first official sponsor for the upcoming Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration that will take place in 2023. The two companies have previously worked together on several campaigns which proved to be successful for both sides, so we're looking at something magical in the near future.
2023 will mark 100 years since The Walt Disney Company, usually known as Disney, was founded. The giant mass media and entertainment company will have a big year, with all-around-the-world events to honor its legacy of storytelling. And Hyundai Motor America has just become the first official sponsor and the exclusive automotive partner.
The campaign set up by the two entities will include experiential activations, all-new content, merchandise, social extensions, advertising, and more. And the brands couldn’t be happier with how their collaboration is unfolding.
The chief marketing officer at Hyundai Motor America, Angela Zepeda, shared, “Disney is a beloved brand that strikes an emotional connection with every interaction,” adding that “Hyundai values customer experiences and the moments and stories shared along the way and with Disney we look forward to tapping into the emotion and wonder by adding a little magic and inspiration to each journey.”
The sentiment is shared at Disney, through the words of Rita Ferro, the company's president for Advertising, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. “As we look back and celebrate ten decades of creating magic and unforgettable storytelling at The Walt Disney Company, we’re excited to bring it all to life with Hyundai.”
Previously, the two collaborated on several occasions. 2021 offered multiple opportunities for them to work together, creating a multi-series campaign including title characters from ABC, ESPN, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson "Question Everything" creative platform. They also joined forces for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which included special appearances from the Tucson and the IONIQ 5. Hyundai also created the Outside Academy with National Geographic, which is also owned by the Disney conglomerate. So, we're looking at something quite magical for 2023, too.
