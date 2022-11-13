A Hyundai Ioniq 5 Outshines a Camera-Only Tesla Model 3 in a Self-Parking Test

A Hyundai Ioniq 5, a Tesla Model 3, and a BMW i3 are put to the test – which car can park itself faster and better? The answer is revealed after we look at how parallel and perpendicular automatic parking works with three different brands from three different continents. The result could be considered a revelation.
Almost all new vehicles available on the market today are smart in one way or another. Some have software for hands-free driving, others help you navigate the city with ease, while a couple of them can provide the best experience possible thanks to luxurious creature comforts.
But things are not that simple. There are many people on this Earth of ours, and everybody has different tastes and budgets. So, automakers strive to capture as much of the market as they can. Tesla, arguably, found the best way to do this with its efficient EVs that need no marketing because they are known worldwide for looking pretty good, being insanely fast, and having top-notch software. The latter, however, may not be that true when it comes to self-parking.
A test done around three months ago revealed that a Tesla Model S “Raven” wasn’t very good at parking by itself. Now, another EV from the American manufacturer is being verified – a Model 3 that runs without ultrasonic sensors. The vehicle has to parallel park and manages to do it well after a sketchy first attempt. However, it fails at perpendicular parking because the “Vision” system is unable to find a spot between two other cars without seeing the clear white lines. Using the disabled sensors could have helped. The Tesla Model 3 you’ll see in the video down below was running the 2022.36.2 software version at the time of the recording.
In comparison, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 self-parked with no issues whatsoever in both scenario. Even better, the driver shows he can get outside the car, and the parking maneuvers continue with nobody inside. All he had to do was to press and hold a button on the key fob.
Lastly, the BMW i3 was probably used to put things better into perspective. The German-made EV also managed to parallel park by itself with not much hassle, but it wasn’t able to do the perpendicular maneuver since it did not have this technology installed.
Now watch the video and see how an older European EV, an American zero-tailpipe emission sedan, and a South Korean all-electric crossover SUV fare against each other at self-parking.
