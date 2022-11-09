Hyundai Releases Documentary on Its Ioniq Range, Reconfirms Interest in AI

Hyundai's current range of EVs bears the Ioniq nameplate, but how did it get that name? Well, the South Korean manufacturer has decided to shed a bit more light on the highlights of its history. Ioniq is a big milestone for Hyundai, and it already shows the direction that the brand will follow in future years.
The numerous awards that the Ioniq 5 has already received show that Hyundai is on the right track with this design, as well as with its range of electric vehicles.
In case you have no idea about the awards received lately by the Ioniq 5, you should know that it got World Car Design of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year, and World Car of the Year at the 2022 World Car Awards., and these are just several of the distinctions that were awarded to the Korean electric model.
The short documentary that was released by Hyundai shows when things started for the brand, and just how popular its Pony model once was. Some of the lines and styling ideas from that vehicle were then incorporated into the Ioniq 5, and the entire Ioniq range was set to share a theme, as you have already observed.
Narrated by Erin Baker, an automotive journalist who is also a World Car of the Year juror, the full film features interviews with employees who were part of the development process of the Ioniq 5, as well as explanations of how some of its systems, such as the Vehicle to Load system or its Global Modular Platform operate.
With the presentation of this documentary, Hyundai has reconfirmed the upcoming launch of the Ioniq 7, as well as the electrified N models in its lineup.
The manufacturer also plans to introduce various products in the field of robotics, as well as make its mark on the development of smart cities. The former part might be linked to its acquisition of Boston Dynamics, which will lay the groundwork for the Boston Dynamics AI Institute, that was announced this summer.
