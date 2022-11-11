This New Hyundai Technology Will Help Save Children’s Lives

Starting from 2023, all Hyundai vehicles manufactured for sale in the United States, apart from the NEXO model, will be fitted with their new Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) technology. Now, leaving fancy terminology aside for a moment, what ROA does is alert the driver to check the rear seat area and make sure no one gets perilously left behind after leaving the vehicle.
At a first glance, one might make fun of this kind of announcement, but all laughs and giggles surely perish after hearing that more than 936 children have died from vehicular heatstroke since 1998, according to National Safety Council (NCS) research. Out of which, 29 sadly died in 2022 alone. This kind of heatstroke can be fatal because it causes the body’s temperature to rise extremely fast.
Heatstroke is among the leading causes of non-crash-related fatalities among children, as stated by NHTSA (The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration). However, small children are not the only potential victims, as elderly people or family pets could also suffer from this.
The ROA feature will be included in every standard car trim. At the same time, for those who want to go the extra mile, there’s the optional ultra-sonic ROA tech package. At the same time, the latter will be standard on the Santa Fe PHEV and Santa Fe HEV. All 2023 model-year Hyundai cars will also feature Automatic Emergency Braking Technology/Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist as standard.
This new ROA technology is part of Hyundai’s larger suite of safety options that aim to prevent injuries, car crashes, and ultimately save lives. Other such safety offerings are Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian Detection/Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Keep Assist (LKA) /Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW).
According to Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer at Hyundai Motor Company, “Hyundai is committed to providing leading-edge safety technologies for our customers, passengers, and for other road users.”
