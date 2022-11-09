Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Takes On the Nurburgring With Less Camouflage and Roughly 600 HP

Having been spied in the open just last week, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has returned to the scoop arena with another prototype that wore way less camouflage.
Immortalized by our man with the cam while doing the usual rounds on the Nurburgring, it has a beefier design compared to the non-N versions of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. More muscular front and rear bumpers, and bigger rear wing will be some of the things that will visually set it apart from them.
Elsewhere, look for the typical ‘N’ logos, dedicated wheels, and perhaps some red accents on various parts of the exterior to further emphasize its sportier nature. The chassis will likely be tweaked with a stiffer suspension setup, and the brakes should be uprated in order to help the car stop quicker.
The icing on the cake will lie beneath the skin, where the front- and rear-mounted electric motors are found. According to the company’s technical advisor, Albert Biermann, it could have a combined output in the region of 600 horsepower available via the right pedal, though the final number is not official yet.
Kia’s EV6 GT, which is basically the same vehicle with a different body, boasts a total of 576 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque. From 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph), it needs just 3.4 seconds, and flat-out, it can do 161 mph (259 kph). Powering the motors is a 77.4 kWh battery pack with 800-volt electric system.
Another highlight of the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will be the Drift Mode, which will allow drivers to do controlled drifts by directing more power to the rear wheels at the push of a button. Hyundai has yet to confirm the official unveiling date, but it is expected to be due shortly, and to launch early next year.
