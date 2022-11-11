2024 Buick Electra EV SUV Prototype Looks Ready for Prime Time

Buick revived the Electra moniker for its line of electric vehicles, with a flurry of models planned for the next years. The prototype caught by our photographers shows an SUV that already looks ready to enter production.
Buick only announced its EV plans a year ago when it revived and patented the Electra moniker in Canada and U.S. I must admit it confused me because there were rumors about several EV studies with diverse characteristics, all named Electra. Later, Buick clarified that Electra is not a car but a sub-brand for its future electric vehicles. Buick even trademarked the Electra E1 to E9 names with the USPTO for use with a range of all-electric Buick vehicles.
The crossover prototype in the pictures bears the design cues of the Buick Electra-X concept, although it has a more traditional SUV silhouette. It’s not much different from the Chevrolet Equinox EV or the Chevrolet Blazer EV, although without seeing them side by side, it’s difficult to judge its dimensions. Nevertheless, it looks identical to another Buick EV prototype caught testing in China a month ago, showing its global ambitions.
The pictures show a very mature crossover, with all the characteristics of a production model. Considering it has only passed a year since Buick revived the Electra name and two since GM announced its Ultium technology, we can only guess that this unspecified Buick Electra prototype is based on an existing vehicle. I’d rather put my money on the Chevy Equinox EV, considering the body shape and the door handles flush with the body.
Even though heavily camouflaged, this prototype’s front fascia wears Buick’s new brand identity, most notably the stylish LED signature. The back is adorned with thin taillights stretching across the tailgate. The high-mounted third brake light is a nice touch, with a light signature mimicking Buick’s new Tri-Shield logo.
According to our sources, the first Buick EV model will arrive in showrooms as early as 2024, although there could be more than one. They will feature Ultium technology like every other electric vehicle in GM’s portfolio, except the Chevy Bolt. Buick announced that it will fully transition to EVs by 2030, and it sure doesn’t waste any time in achieving this goal.
The crossover prototype in the pictures bears the design cues of the Buick Electra-X concept, although it has a more traditional SUV silhouette. It’s not much different from the Chevrolet Equinox EV or the Chevrolet Blazer EV, although without seeing them side by side, it’s difficult to judge its dimensions. Nevertheless, it looks identical to another Buick EV prototype caught testing in China a month ago, showing its global ambitions.
The pictures show a very mature crossover, with all the characteristics of a production model. Considering it has only passed a year since Buick revived the Electra name and two since GM announced its Ultium technology, we can only guess that this unspecified Buick Electra prototype is based on an existing vehicle. I’d rather put my money on the Chevy Equinox EV, considering the body shape and the door handles flush with the body.
Even though heavily camouflaged, this prototype’s front fascia wears Buick’s new brand identity, most notably the stylish LED signature. The back is adorned with thin taillights stretching across the tailgate. The high-mounted third brake light is a nice touch, with a light signature mimicking Buick’s new Tri-Shield logo.
According to our sources, the first Buick EV model will arrive in showrooms as early as 2024, although there could be more than one. They will feature Ultium technology like every other electric vehicle in GM’s portfolio, except the Chevy Bolt. Buick announced that it will fully transition to EVs by 2030, and it sure doesn’t waste any time in achieving this goal.