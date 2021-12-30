The Electra Is Almost Certainly Returning As Buick Files for a US Trademark

Buick is a brand that's struggling to maintain a serious foothold here in the United States. As a part of the General Motors brand it sits in an odd position but perhaps reviving the Electra could change that. After filing a trademark request in Canada last week we're learning that they've done the same in the US.
We covered that trademark filing a week ago and noted that while it didn't confirm a new car was coming, it did seem like strong evidence. At this point, the evidence is about as burly as it can get without a leak or an official announcement from Buick themselves.
Now that we can look at the exact document submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, we can tell that they actually submitted it the same day as the Canadian filing. That seems to indicate even stronger intent than if they had done it a week apart.
In addition, the filing clearly states that the trademark is specifically filed under "Motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles." Could this be the big boom that Buick has been looking for? They certainly aren't considered a premium brand here in the United States. Sure, they're no Chevy but they're a long way from Cadillac, Lincoln, or Lucid.
Perhaps though, the Electra could launch them back into the conversation. The Electra concept shown off last year is certainly a bold departure from the current cars in the lineup. It also uses the Ultium battery platform the GM is pushing so hard right now.
Of course, the original Electra seemed to burn bright but fade quickly. Sure, it lasted on the market for more than 30 years but after the first generation with its wild tail fins, it never really became the ultimate luxury vehicle. It seems like fairly soon we'll see if Buick can rewrite history with an all-new all-electric Buick Electra.
