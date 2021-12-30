16K-Mile 2002 Ducati 998S Has Confusing Decals and an Interesting Story to Tell

This sexy thing spent time on three different continents, and it seems to have forgotten its true identity somewhere along the way.
At first glance, you’ll be led to believe this Japanese-spec Duc is a base variant of the Italian manufacturer’s 998 family, but appearances can be deceiving. According to its VIN (ZDMH200AA2B018179), the machine is actually a 2002 Ducati 998S that’s believed to have been damaged under prior ownership, hence the repainted body panels and misleading decals.
The specimen – which flaunts Termignoni plumbing, Ohlins forks and an abundance of carbon fiber accessories – was imported to the States from South Africa, and its five-digit odometer shows just over 25,000 kilometers (15,600 miles). Recently, Bologna’s gem received high-grade Pilot Power 2CT tires from Michelin’s inventory, while its battery, timing belts and spark plugs have all been replaced to keep things running smoothly.
As for its fundamentals, the 2002 MY 998S carries a fuel-injected DOHC L-twin powerplant, with eight desmodromic valves and a displacement of 998cc. This bad boy is connected to the bike’s drive chain via a six-speed gearbox, and it’s capable of generating up to 136 untamed horses at 10,200 spins per minute.
When the crank turns at around 8,000 revs, the liquid-cooled engine will go about delivering 74 pound-feet (101 Nm) of twisting force. Upon reaching the rear 17-inch hoop, this whole shebang translates to a blistering top speed of 170 mph (274 kph). The Italian titan weighs a mere 412 pounds (187 kg) before any fluids are added, and its fuel tank can hold as much as 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of gas.
Ducati’s sporty legend is preparing to change hands on the IMA (Iconic Motorbike Auctions) website, where it will be listed at no reserve until Tuesday, January 4. As such, you’ve got another five days to surpass the top bid of 8,100 bucks. Now, the history behind this 998S may be a little unusual, but we still think that it’ll be worth the investment.
