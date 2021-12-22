autoevolution
La Galerie by Ducati Is a Multistrada V4-Only Affair, in Paris Until January 15

22 Dec 2021, 13:09 UTC ·
Back in May 2021, just six months after it hit the market, the Multistrada V4 celebrated its 5,000th unit sold milestone, a number that may not seem all that impressive when it comes to cars, but is quite the achievement for motorcycles.
The Multistrada range was born in the Ducati stables in 2003, as a combination of some kind between a Supermoto and a sport tourer. In the time that has passed since, the family sold over 110,000 units.

The new version of the Ducati two-wheeler, the fourth, was born in November 2020, presented as a choice between the V4, V4S, and V4 S Sport. Powered by the mighty and new 1,158cc Granturismo engine, the models come generally with a power rating of 170 hp at 10,500 rpm, which is quite a lot for a machine that weighs less than its previous incarnations.

Feeling it probably didn’t do enough to advertise the model, Ducati announced this week the opening of something called La Galerie by Ducati over in Paris. That would be a sort of pop-up store, the first Ducati ever organized, dedicated exclusively to the Multistrada V4.

We’re talking about a venue meant to offer “a new and immersive experience in the world of travel and adventure,” and it does so not only by featuring the bike itself, but also “the men and women who share their journeys and their expertise in the art of traveling.”

"The pop-up store project expresses Ducati's desire to experiment with new forms of interaction with its fans and to create more and more opportunities to meet the public,” said in a statement Patrizia Cianetti, Marketing and Communications Director for Ducati.

The place, located at 32, Place de la Madeleine in Paris' 8th arrondissement, opened on December 17 and will be on site until the middle of next month.
