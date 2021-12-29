The Only Iso Rivolta GT Zagato in the U.S. Is Craving for Its Next Master, Could Be You

The limited series Iso Rivolta GT Zagato was only announced last year and it has already garnered a lot of attention. With a timeless yet breathtaking design, this gran turismo was created as a modern tribute to the 1963 Iso Rivolta A3/C, a 1964 Le Mans class winner.
The Iso Rivolta GT Zagato comes with an all-carbon body and the car on sale is finished in a special-ordered Le Mans Red tri-coat metallic paint. The sleek exterior goes well with the modern interior dressed in Charcoal Italian leather with the optional contrasting red hand stitching and brushed aluminum accents.
Under the hood, to honor the tradition, there’s a Chevrolet Corvette LT4 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces 660 hp and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft) mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This propels the modern GT from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds and to a top speed of 196 mph (315 kph).
Only 19 cars are supposed to be produced and most of them have already found their future owners. They’re in for a long wait though, as Zagato takes its time with deliveries. We know only one has been shipped and registered in the U.S. by now and is exactly this car that is looking for another garage.
According to its current owner’s testimony, he intends to move to Japan soon and the car has no place on the narrow streets, so he has to let it go. Despite being so young, the car already made history on U.S. soil as a class winner at The Quail Motorsports Gathering during Monterey Car Week in 2021.
Such a rarity will no doubt carry a hefty price tag, if it finds a new owner that is. The Internet memory shows the car was listed in September for a cool $1.35 million. We assume the sale was unsuccessful since the car is now featured in the January Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida. Let’s just hope this beauty will finally find its master.
