This Bespoke Dodge Viper ACR Is Serial No. '00001' of the Final Year of Production

When Dodge released the Viper “1 of 1” program back in 2015, it became an instant hit with customers, who could custom-build their Viper in a bespoke specification that nobody would then be allowed to replicate.
It meant selecting from 8,000 hand-painted exterior colors, 24,000 hand-painted custom stripes, 10 wheel options, 16 interior trims, 6 aerodynamic packages, plus a wide range of standalone options. The result, a Viper GTC custom-tailored in one of over 25 million unique build combinations.
Each car would also feature a personalized instrument panel badge, with the customer’s chosen name to commemorate the design.
What we have here is one such car, available through Bring a Trailer. It is a ‘1 of 1’ 2017 Viper ACR model, equipped with the Extreme Aero Package. It also happens to be serial number 00001 of the final year of production, which only adds to its value as a collector’s item.
The exterior boasts a matte black finish with contrasting GTS racing stripes, a body-color raised rear wing, removable extended front splitter, vented hood, rear diffuser and upper dive planes – courtesy of the previously-mentioned Extreme Aero Package. Other highlights include the dual side-exit exhaust system, HID headlights, LED taillights, staggered-width 19-inch wheels and red Brembo calipers. A spare set of HRE wheels is also said to be included in the sale.
Inside, we see black leather seats with contrasting white stitching and diamond-pattern inserts, an 8.4-inch touchscreen sat-nav system, Alcantara headliner, plus amenities such as a climate control system and power-adjustable pedals.
As for the power unit, it is an 8.4-liter naturally aspirated V10, good for 645 hp (654 ps) and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) of torque, sending all that muscle to the rear wheels with the help of a six-speed manual transmission.
If I may, while the exterior of this ‘1 of 1’ Viper ACR is as spectacular as they get, the interior feels a little uninspiring. It could have definitely used a little more Alcantara, some on the steering wheel and on the seats.
