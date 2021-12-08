This Special Buick Electra 225 Limo Might Be the Last of Its Kind, and It's for Sale

Buick retracted the Electra nameplate in 1961 and left only the Electra 225 in its lineup, and it was the most luxurious car in its stable. GM thought it could offer the vehicle as a limousine for the rich and famous of those days, but it didn't want to build the project in-house. Thus, it turned its attention towards The Flexible Company of Loudonville, Ohio, not far from its HQ.
This bodyshop was specialized in building hearse vehicles and other limousines. They used to cut vehicles in half, extend them by four feet. Then, when welding back together, the chassis was reinforced. There were new body panels, wires, and hoses added, and, in the end, everything was nicely crafted so the owner couldn't tell the difference, apart from the way more legroom in the rear than a regular Electra.
When The Flexible Company received this job in 1963 from GM, it made two vehicles, and the cost was huge. Buick couldn't afford to build such a vehicle on its assembly lines even with all the tools and know-how. GM deemed the cost too high, so it dropped the idea. But the cars were already built, and the big carmaker used them for its big-shots. Later on, it sold them, but one went under the radar and disappeared.
The car you see here belonged to GM's president and, in 1971, it was sold to Mr. Lynch from Chicago. It was put up for sale in 1971 by Frank Lynch Buick Company. This Electra 225 Limousine wasn't a daily driver and spent most of its life in museums. Before reaching the Classic Car Museum of Saint Augustine, Florida, in 2020, the car went through a refurbish.
This Buick Electra 225 shows some surface rust under its belly, but nothing serious. It is something you may fix in a day or two. Under the hood, it features the original 401 cu-in (6.6-liter) V8 rated at 325 hp and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque. The two-speed Dynaflow transmission provided a smooth ride, even though it wasn't the quickest on the market.
Inside, the car features a front and rear air-conditioning system, gray upholstery, and a custom rear cabin with folding second-row seats. So even though smoking is out of fashion, the future owner could use the rear ashtrays for something else.
Also, if the car was suitable for a GM president, it should be just fine for a Buick aficionado, who's willing to have a piece of history, a one-of-a-kind vehicle, considering that the other prototype is lost for good.
