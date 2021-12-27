Rare 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix Drag Races 1965 Buick Skylark, It's Very Close

We all love the good ol' Ford Mustang vs. Chevrolet Camaro drag race, but how about a duel between two classic cars that you don't get to see very often at the drag strip? Say a 1969 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport?
Grated, the Grand Prix isn't the most iconic Pontiac of the 1960s. First introduced in 1962, this nameplate was overshadowed by Ponchos like the GTO, Catalina, and Tempest. However, like most Pontiacs from the era, it was available with big-displacement, high-power V8 engines.
In 1968, Pontiac introduced the HO option for the 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) mill, which was capable of 390 horsepower. The V8 was carried over for 1969 when the Grand Prix was redesigned and got the V-shaped hood and the pointy, vertical grille.
HO-equipped Grand Prix models are hard to find nowadays, especially if you're a fan of the four-speed manual. Pontiac built only 116 of them in 1969, so spotting one at the drag strip is a rare event.
Luckily, at least one owner is still taking his 1969 Grand Prix 428 HO at the race track. And in the video below, you'll see it go against a 1965 Buick Skylark Gran Sport.
While not as rare as the Poncho, this drop-top was also built in limited numbers. Buick put together only 589 cars in this specific configuration, which includes the iconic 401-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) Nailhead V8 rated at 325 horsepower and a four-speed manual gearbox.
So, which GM is quicker down the quarter-mile? Well, the duel kicks off with a surprisingly first encounter, as the less powerful Buick crosses the finish line almost a second quicker at 14.48 clicks.
Things go the opposite way for the second race, when the Pontiac takes the win with a 14.6-second run, while the Buick settles for a 15.42-click sprint.
With the score tied, the drivers line up at the Christmas tree for a decider. And what a race it is! The cars run almost head to head and the outcome is worthy of a photo finish. While the Grand Prix takes the flag with a 14.53-second ET at 99 mph (159 kph), the Skylark comes inches behind with a 14.69-second run at 94 mph (151 kph).
It really doesn't get better than this when it comes to classic muscle car drag racing so make sure you check it all out in the video below. The fun starts at the three-minute mark.
