General Motors Pulls Park Assist From Some 2022 Buick Models

Over the next year, the Buick Enclave will be sold both with and without the front and rear park-assist feature originally intended to ship on every unit. Now, buyers will need to specifically ensure that they're buying a unit with the feature if they want it. Like so many other issues automakers are having these days, it all comes back to the chip shortage.
That's right, the front and rear park assist feature in the 2022 Buick Enclave's is the latest feature to fall to the chip shortage. According to a report from GM Authority, not every Enclave will be affected though. That's good news considering it was supposed to be standard across every trim.
Of course, it isn't just General Motors that are facing major hurdles due to the chip shortage. Maserati has pushed back the reveal of the Grecale, Ford has halted production of some models at times, and the issue doesn't seem to be near its end.
General Motors axed features like heated seats, ventilated seats, and heated steering wheels a while back due to the same issue. It should be noted that they seem to be planning a fix though. They've publicly stated that when the shortage ends, they'll retrofit vehicles at no cost to the customer.
Of course, there's no word yet on whether that same sort of policy will apply to ones without the park-assist feature. There's some speculation that GM will simply offer a discounted rate for the affected Buicks.
Regardless, nobody is really winning here. General Motors and Buick would love to sell an Enclave with all of its intended features. It's not exactly selling like hotcakes right now despite a big refresh and new styling. The few customers still interested in the vehicle would surely benefit from this feature too.
Interestingly enough, the Cadillac XT4, which shares the same platform as the Enclave is facing the same limited availability and some models will be sold without park-assist. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.
