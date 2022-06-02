New Buick Electra-X Concept for China Is Proof Crossover Coupes Don't Have to Be Ugly

Having pulled the wraps off the Wildcat EV Concept yesterday, Buick then unveiled another show car, the Electra-X. Only this one is aimed at China, previewing what local customers will be getting from the GM-owned brand in the future.
Signed by General Motors’ PATAC engineering and design team in Shanghai, it offers a glimpse into the brand’s future generation EVs aimed at the People’s Republic, which will be based around the Ultium platform.
Design wise, the Electra-X Concept has a ‘shark nose’ front end, with a trapezoidal grille, slender LED headlights, and Buick’s new logo. Instead of traditional side mirrors it has cameras, and the roofline, otherwise ending with a spoiler, is arched behind the B pillars. At the back, it has slim taillights linked together by a light strip, and clean tailgate decorated by the same logo. Flush-mounted door handles, big 21-inch wheels, and black plastic cladding, contrasting the Satin White Metallic finish, contribute to the styling.
Offering seating for four, the minimalistic cabin has a two-layer dashboard, and a floating-style 30-inch display that combines the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. The HVAC controls are integrated into the center console, in front of the armrest, and the show car has a flat-bottom steering wheel with bronze accents, replicated on other parts of the interior.
Touch controls for the windows and side cameras can be seen in the door card on the driver’s side. 3D-knit fabric made from recyclable PET plastic bottles, ambient lighting, wraparound windshield, and panoramic glass roof are other highlights.
For faster response, the Electra-X Concept has 5G connectivity, and supports over-the-air updates. Users can control the air conditioning, seats, and lighting using their voice, and there is no need for a physical key, as they can use their mobile phones for that. The study features enhanced Super Cruise assist technology that supports on-demand lane change, and automatic lane change.
