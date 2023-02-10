2023 Ford F-150 Gets a Performance Roush, Increases Off-Road Stamina for $19k

Livonia, Michigan-based tuner Roush Performance has recently announced the availability of its rugged yet stylish performance pack for the 2023 Ford F-150 truck, and it is an enjoyable way to improve capabilities and stand out in the 4x4 crowd at the same time.
Everyone wants a piece of the Ford F-Series action. And there is no need to take our word for granted because there are countless examples out there – starting from Ford CEO Jim Farley’s tease of a performance F-150 Lightning EV concept to a ruffled F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo and culminating with the YT vlogging world not (nearly) getting tired of pitting the flagship F-150 Raptor and Raptor R trucks against each other. As such, are we surprised that the aftermarket realm is also trying to pitch in?
Not at all, since the start of the year is always a fun time for tuning powerhouses to present their pitch of the latest model year goodies. On this occasion, we have Roush, which just announced its off-road and performance or styling enhancements available for the 2023 Ford F-150. The good news is that “Roush provides comprehensive suspension, exhaust, and interior upgrades (…) while overhauling the styling and tone with signature components,” and it is all done for a base upgrade price of $19k.
That comes on top of the truck’s MSRP, of course, and the caveat is simple – you need to choose a $41,800 F-150 XLT or $57,480 Lariat to base your Roush of upgrades, otherwise, you are out of luck. Anyway, the choice is yours, along with eleven body colors (Avalanche Grey, Area 51 Blue, and Hot Pepper Red Metallic are new, by the way), as well as “two-tone gray and black premium leather seating,” for XLTs or “an all-black matching leather interior with Vintage Carmine accents” for the posher Lariat.
Other highlights worth mentioning are the redesigned Roush Performance Coil-Over Suspension System, the fresh satin black or Iridium Grey 20-inch wheels shod in 33-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX tires, the Roush fender flares, or the standard Roush Performance Exhaust System/optional Active Exhaust System. All in all, it is not a bad choice for those who seek to subtly personalize their F-150 pickup truck with a bit of additional flair compared to stock models, but also do not expect that many off-road and performance improvements over the OEM package – after all, we are dealing here with an affordable pack, not the full send-off setup.
By the way, I think it will be interesting to see if Roush Performance dares to take on the Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup truck as well, and I believe it would be a great expansion of the tuner’s roster, which also includes the $18,200 Super Duty pack, the $13,250 choice of Ranger goodies, as well as the cool-sounding $20,150 Trakpak for the current S550 Mustang.
