Ford CEO Jim Farley Teases Performance F-150 Lightning Concept, Rumored With 1,000+ HP

More on this:

1 Official: Ford Returns to Formula 1 in 2026, Red Bull Gives Them Wings

2 Ford CEO Jim Farley Reveals the Secret Behind the Mustang Dark Horse Name

3 Ford's 1,973-HP Transit SuperVan Makes Goodwood Debut, Doesn't Break a Sweat

4 You Can Now Have a Mustang Mach-E Electric Crate Engine for Your Classic Ford

5 The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 Is Now a Hot Sauce, Makes Vaughn Gittin Jr. Cry