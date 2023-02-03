Official: Ford Returns to Formula 1 With Red Bull Starting From 2026

The rumors were true. Ford is attempting a comeback in Formula 1, and it might be seen on the grid in three years. This coincides with the racing championship’s upcoming drive unit changes, which signal that the American carmaker might be ready to partner up with Red Bull Racing after the deal with Porsche fell through. Here’s what you need to know.
After much uncertainty and confusion about the future of Formula 1 in the context of total electrification, the motorsport somehow found renewed hope and proved it can withstand the challenges thrown at it by regulations, forced progress, and financial challenges. After everyone thought Porsche would prove itself on the track, together with other huge industry names, every hope was lost when Red Bull Racing confirmed there will be no partnership between the two.
But someone’s loss is someone else’s gain because Ford – one of the most important former F1 participants – is planning on making a comeback just in time to face the new regulations. From 2026, it is expected that the American automaker will once again be seen on the world’s most famous circuits next to Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, McLaren, and others.
Moreover, Ford’s plans align with what Formula 1 decided last year. The number of races increased to a record-breaking 24, out of which three are happening in the U.S. – the Miami Grand Prix, the United States Grand Prix (Circuit of the Americas), and the much-awaited Las Vegas Grand Prix with its street circuit. Moreover, last year, over one million Americans watched the Bahrain Grand Prix, and the entire season was the most-viewed ever in the United States. It’s inching very close to the National Basketball Association (NBA) championship. So, Ford knows exactly what is doing now that Porsche decided to not work together with Red Bull Racing.
Sixty years have passed since Stebro Racing debuted a Ford-powered racing car at the 1963 U.S. Grand Prix. Today, Ford attempts to take back all that heritage and wants to become one of the main names in this great racing event. Fans might also remember the great Cosworth days, which are forever etched into many of F1's viewers memories.
“This is the start of a thrilling new chapter in Ford’s motorsports story that began when my great-grandfather [Henry Ford] won a race that helped launch our company,” said Ford’s Executive Chairman Bill Ford.
FIA’s President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the American automaker’s comeback is “excellent news” and described Ford as one of the few car companies in the world that have “such a celebrated motorsport history.”
Finally, Ford was last seen in F1 in 2004. In three years, they will be back if everything goes by smoothly until then.
