New 2024 Ford Pickup Truck Looks Like a Virtual Bronco Rival for Tacoma, Gladiator

The U.S. automotive market truck situation is easy to grasp. The Blue Oval Detroit company leads most segments, albeit with one glaring omission.
Americans are known to love their trucks. After all, it is not for nothing that Ford’s F-Series (alongside the Super Duty HDs) has kept the best-selling pickup truck line crown since 1977 and has also remained the top-delivered vehicle overall since 1981! The standing ovations were kept after the 2022 sales charts were revealed, with the F-150 in the lead and its newest sibling, the Lighting, also as America’s most beloved EV pickup truck.
From the Super Duty heavyweights all the way down to the little and affordable yet electrified Ford Maverick unibody compact pickup truck, no one dares to contest the Blue Oval sales supremacy. With one major exception, of course. That would be the mid-size Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, which has kept its segment lead for 2022 even as the N300 iteration has been around since 2015, and although it had a 2020 refresh, many already think it has grown rather long in the tooth.
No worries, though, as the rumor mill thinks an all-new fourth-gen Tacoma is coming soon and its Tundra styling may again prove too much for the upcoming next Ford Ranger. As such, some folks might think that the second-largest Detroit could do well to double the jeopardy for its rivals, much like GM does with its Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon siblings. Thus, instead of just one Ranger to fight the Tacoma and Jeep Gladiator competition, perhaps a Bronco-based pickup truck could also lend a helping hand.
Well, if not in real life, at least across the vastness of the virtual automotive artist realm. So, here is also Dimas Ramadhan, the digital vehicle content creator behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing a Bronco pickup truck – in full, streamlined CGI. Sure, the distinctive ‘BRONCO’ or ‘FORD’ (if we were talking about the Bronco Raptor) lettering is not present on the grille, but the buck-wild horse on the wheels, along with the round headlights, is enough proof about where the inspiration came from. As such, it is not that hard to guess the powertrains as well.
Those would include the 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four with 300 hp and with or without a seven-speed Getrag manual transmission plus the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 with 330 hp and the 418-hp (in Baja mode) 3.0L twin-turbo V6, both hooked solely to the ten-speed Ford 10R60 automatic transmission. All-wheel drive would also be a given, and Ford could even identify the Ranger as the workhorse and the Bronco pickup truck sibling as the lifestyle adventurer of the lot, right?
