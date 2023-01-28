A Simple Explanation About Formula 1 for New Fans

We have you covered, and in this article, we will explain everything about Formula 1 more straightforwardly and understandably. So stay tuned as we break down all the things new F1 fans need to know.
While in the real world, one second is such a small margin, in Formula 1, the difference between half a second and a second is an eternity. It is really important to understand just how important time is in this competition. During the Saturday qualifying session, you will hear commentators say that there are tenths of hundreds or thousands of a second between drivers. Qualifying is when drivers compete for the fastest time to start closer to the front. As a result, these fractions of a second can be the difference between starting up front, even in pole position, or starting at the back of the grid.
During the actual race, time is just as important. In the main event, drivers have to stop their cars at least once to change tires. During the pit stop phase, mechanics change each wheel of the vehicle as quickly as possible, with an average of between two and three seconds. It's a significant advantage to have a quick pit stop and can mean the difference between first and second place. As an example, the fastest pit stop in Formula 1 was by Red Bull at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix. The pit crew was able to change all the tires in just 1.82 seconds. As a comparison, that is less time than it takes to open your phone.
If a car is one second behind another, it is within overtaking distance. If it is further back, like around five seconds, then this is a pretty comfortable gap for the leader, and anything more than ten seconds is a massive gap. Besides, the difference between the leader and the driver in last place can get more than a minute, meaning there is no chance of them winning.
top ten drivers receive points, with the last one taking one point.
Besides the driver's championship, there is a constructor one too. The driver's championship is the title that all the racers want to win. Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher have a record seven world championships, with Max Verstappen being the most recent one. The same points system we talked about earlier applies to the constructor's championship. Each driver has a teammate, so there are two cars competing for each team. At the end of the season, they combine the results of both drivers with seeing which team has the most points. In the previous season, Red Bull Racing won the constructor's championship, ending the eight-year winning streak of Mercedes.
When you are watching a Formula 1 race for the first time, you might think the drivers are on their own. However, there is so much more going on than meets the eye. Formula 1 is a team sport. The drivers are one member of that team and a very important member, but they rely on the rest of their team just as much. Each racer has a race engineer who they communicate with through a radio in their helmet. The engineer will give them all kinds of important information, telling them what is happening on the track—informing them about other cars on the circuit, how the vehicle is performing, and what they should be doing to get the most out of it.
In a Formula 1 car, there are a lot of sensors located inside and outside the vehicle to monitor the condition of the engine, the tires, the temperatures of certain elements, and a bunch of other things. These sensors send information to the team in the track's paddock and a squad back at the factory. From those pieces of information, engineers can tell the drivers what they need to do. Sometimes the car gets too hot and needs to cool down, or the tires are not in a good optimizing temperature and do not have enough grip. These are all really important strategic decisions that win and lose races. Altogether the teams produce a whopping 160 terabytes of data each weekend.
sustainable fuel in just three years. Formula 1 will run on energy that is not so harmful to the planet.
Another thing you will hear quite often from the commentators is DRS. But what is it, and why is it important? DRS stands for Drag Reduction System, and it was first introduced in 2011 to make overtaking easier. The Drag Reduction System is an element on the rear wing, which generally it's closed. As a result, there is more resistance to the air, and the car goes slower than it actually could. However, if a driver finds himself in a one-second gap behind a rival (only in dedicated areas on the track), he can press a button to open this part, which makes the car have less air resistance and go faster. It's simple physics, to be honest. It is estimated that DRS normally boosts the speed of an F1 car by around six to seven miles per hour. While it doesn't sound that much, in Formula 1 is a massive difference, and it is enough to overtake the car ahead.
These are the elementary and essential things you need to know about Formula 1, but in a future article, we will get more detailed about some other stuff we missed here. Let us know if you want to find out more about this incredible competition.
