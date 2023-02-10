Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Goes Black for 2023 With New LS Special Edition Model

Was the ‘LS’ part of the title that got you here? It obviously means something else at Mitsubishi than it does at GM, and in this case, it is a trim level of the 2023 Eclipse Cross, which adds the words ‘Black Edition’ after it.
Launched in Australia alongside the ES, LS, Aspire, and Exceed, the new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross LS Black Edition slots between the normal LS and the Aspire in the model’s lineup, building on the former, and adding a few extra goodies.
These are the glossy black skid plates on the front and rear bumpers, glossy black side mirror casings, black 18-inch alloys, and roof-rail delete. On the inside, it features more black, including on the pillars and headliner, dark silver garnishes on several elements, gray stitching on the seats, console box, and door armrest, and synthetic leather and micro-suede upholstery.
Equipment wise, it has heated front seats with power adjustment for the driver, infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, USB sockets, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and several driving assistance gizmos, such as the blind spot monitoring, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, dusk-sensing headlamps with automatic high beams, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.
These add up to the forward collision mitigation, emergency brake assist, emergency stop signal, active traction control, active stability control, and hill-start assist of the entry-level ES. The upper variant of the Eclipse Cross, namely the Aspire, adds multi-around monitor, and adaptive cruise control with stop function, and the top-of-the-line Exceed brings the ultrasonic misacceleration mitigation system.
Mitsubishi has maintained the same colors for the 2023 Eclipse Cross family, which include the Black, Red Diamond, Titanium, and White Diamond, available on all versions. The Lightning Blue, Sterling Silver, and White complete the palette, and they cannot be ordered on the LS Black Edition. Inside, the ES and SL get black fabric upholstery, each with a different pattern. The mi-suede and synthetic leather are reserved for the LS Black Edition and Aspire, and the Exceed gets black leather and the new light gray leather as well.
Customers can order different accessory packs for the crossover, like the Adventure Kit, Protection Pack, and Style Set. The former sports headlamp and hood protectors, cargo liner, roof rack cross bars, trunk flap scuff guard, and black or silver alloy nudge bar. The mid-spec option has headlamp and hood protectors, luggage protection panel, weathershields, and front and rear carpet mat set. The latter features side decals and a black or silver hood emblem, front and rear bumper garnish, and side extensions.
Power still comes from the same 1.5-liter four-banger, making 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque and 110 kW (150 ps/147 hp). Working in concert with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), it returns 7.3 l/100 km (32.2 mpg US) on 2WD models, and 7.7 l/100 km (30.6 mpg US) on AWD cars, the Japanese car marque states. The AWD system is reserved for the LS and Exceed trim levels, available from AU$36,740 (equal to US$25,562) and AU$42,990 (US$29,911) respectively.
Settling for the two-wheel drive models means paying a minimum of AU$31,490 (US$21,910) for the ES, and AU$34,240 (US$23,823) for the LS. The new LS Black Edition starts at AU$35,490 (US$24,693). The Aspire can be yours from at least AU$36,490 (US$25,389), and Exceed from AU$40,490 (US$28,172).
