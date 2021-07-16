2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Gets PHEV Power Down Under From AU$46,490

Getting ready to storm Australian dealers starting next month, the 2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will get plug-in hybrid power too, in addition to the already announced 110 kW (150 PS / 147 HP) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque 1.5-liter turbo-four, mated to a CVT and optional all-wheel drive.
Combining the 94 kW (128 PS / 126 HP) and 199 Nm (148 lb-ft) 2.4-liter gasoline engine with two electric motors, one driving the front and the other the rear wheels, generating 60 kW (82 PS / 80 HP) and 137 Nm (101 lb-ft) and 70 kW (95 PS / 94 HP) and 195 Nm (144 lb-ft) respectively, the powertrain is backed up by a 13.8 kWh battery.
The latter enables the crossover to travel 55 km (34 miles) on a single charge, on the NEDC cycle, which Mitsubishi claims to be “more than adequate for the daily commute or school runs for most Australian families living in towns and cities”.
The battery can cut emissions by up to 84% “for average weekly distances,” and needs seven hours to recharge from empty at a household socket, or 25 minutes from 0 to 80% at a DC connection. Moreover, it can also power households during blackouts.
Mitsubishi’s facelifted Eclipse Cross PHEV lineup comprises of the ES, Aspire, and Exceed, with the base grade getting 18-inch wheels, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration, Bluetooth, and DAB+ radio, 2 USB sockets, air-con, reversing camera, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, active stability and traction control, active yaw control, and hill start assist.
Sitting above the ES is the Aspire with its LED headlights, microsuede / synthetic leather upholstery combo, heated front seats, enhanced audio, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot warning, lane change assist, multi-around monitor, and a few other things.
Finally, the Exceed gets a double sunroof, heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, heated rear seats, TomTom navi, head-up display, black headliner, and ultrasonic mis-acceleration mitigation system.
Depending on the spec, the 2021 Eclipse Cross PHEV, which is priced at AU$46,490 (US$34,619) for the ES, AU$49,990 (US$37,225) for the Aspire, and AU$53,990 (US$40,204) for the Exceed, can be ordered with different options.
