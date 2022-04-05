2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Gets Standard AWD, Yours From $25,795

Mitsubishi has made a few adjustments to the Eclipse Cross family in the United States following last year’s mid-cycle refresh. As a result, the 2023 model year features additional gear and revised pricing.
One of the biggest updates represents the introduction of an all-wheel drive system, which is standard across the range. Moreover, the LE, SE, and SEL grades get new 18-inch alloy wheels, the SE features a silver front bumper garnish, and the SEL has lower side trim that matches the body color.
All versions of the brand’s compact crossover sport Active Yaw Control that distributes the thrust between the left and right rear wheels through brake force, electronically-controlled center differential, Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection, and Lane Departure Warning. Things such as the automatic high beams are offered at no extra cost on the LE, SE, and SEL, and the SE and above benefit from Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Change Assist.
Power still comes from the same 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, making 152 hp at 5,500 rpm and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque from 2,000 to 3,500 rpm. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is responsible for channeling the power to both axles.
In terms of pricing, you are looking at a minimum of $25,795 for the Eclipse Cross ES before the destination charge and dealer fees. It has 16-inch alloy wheels, LED lighting units, heated side mirrors, a 7-inch infotainment system, and remote keyless entry. The Eclipse Cross LE features all of the above, plus heated front seats, 8-inch infotainment, rain-sensing wipers, 18-inch wheels, and a few black accents on the outside, in return for at least $27,045.
For the Eclipse Cross SE, Mitsubishi is asking a minimum of $28,045, and this version has power-folding side mirrors, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, rear armrest with cupholders, and more. The Eclipse Cross SE with Panorama Package adds black roof rails and a panoramic sunroof, carrying an MSRP of $29,045, and the Eclipse Cross SEL, priced from $29,295, has leather seats, heated steering wheel, black headliner and pillars, and a multi-view camera. Finally, the SEL with Touring Package adds heated rear seats, head-up display, power panoramic sunroof, and more, from $31,395.
