One of the Most Spectacular Expedition Yachts Was Once a Russian Floating Casino

If you were to seek adventure in the polar regions, would you go for a rugged expedition vessel or a luxurious explorer yacht? Thanks to the Nansen Explorer, there’s no need to choose. It offers the finest delights of modern yachts, while tackling polar voyages like a pro. One of the most outstanding ships today, Nansen has also proved an exceptional versatility throughout its history.
In December 2022, the famous Octopus was arriving in Antarctica. After Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen had passed away, Octopus, one of his superyachts, was sold, and became available for charter for the first time ever. But this was no ordinary charter voyage. The 126.2-meter (414 feet) beast, considered the first explorer among superyachts, was destined for amazing cross-planet expeditions, including Antarctica.
The fact that anyone can theoretically sail to the polar regions today, and do so in the greatest comfort, is one of the contemporary wonders that we take for granted. Things like heli-skiing in Greenland and then sipping Champagne while admiring the breathtaking views are at your fingertips, as long as you can afford it.
The perfect embodiment of this idea is a luxury ship called Nansen Explorer, named after the Norwegian explorer Fridtjof Nansen, who broke the norm in the late 19th century with his ship Fram.
More specifically, it became a floating casino that made regular trips between Russia and Japan. After this “undignified” interlude, it took on another high-responsibility role, as a military patrol ship for Svalbard, in Norway. But this only happened after it was bought by a Norwegian company and rebuilt. This was nearly a decade ago.
Fast forward to today and it’s now owned by Nansen Polar Expeditions, a logistics provider for tailor-made adventures in these fascinating parts of the world. This is a young company that started out in 2019, with a ship called MV Villa. The Nansen Explorer was meant to take things to the next level, by reaching further than most expedition vessels and all superyachts.
Before it kicked off this new chapter in its long history, the old vessel needed a makeover. It wasn’t supposed to be rebuilt, in order to fully preserve its ICE 1A+ certification. This means that Nansen is equipped to handle even difficult ice conditions. But it needed a refit that would make it warmer and more inviting.
Norwegian Marine Interior (NMI) and the interior architect Ashild Von Lantz were in charge of reinventing the classic ship’s look. It’s not surprising that Scandinavian style and polar landscapes were the main inspiration. But what’s truly remarkable is that the overall interior design was centered around award-winning photographs, instead of just adding them at the end.
The stunning beauty of the polar lands, captured in these works of art, was reflected in the metallic hues, minimalistic shapes, and enveloping atmosphere onboard Nansen. Lighting was then used to highlight all of this in the most magical way. For example, in the owner’s suite, the bed headboard is adorned with a light fixture that’s aptly-called The Midnight Sun.
As any expedition yacht should, Nansen is also packed with toys. Its main feature is the generous helideck that comes with an onboard refueling station, for extensive heli-skiing adventures (and it seems that there’s nothing in the world like heli-skiing in Greenland).
The refit was completed in 2021, the same year when the Nansen team kicked off a collaboration with EYOS Expeditions, an expert in drafting memorable adventures in the most remote locations on Earth. The former research vessel was ready to start its new life as a luxury expedition vessel.
In this new life, Nansen has even returned occasionally to its original role. No longer a scientific platform itself, the refitted ship can still support research projects. At the beginning at this year, for instance, it has helped NOAA (U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association) to rebuild an old base camp at Cape Shirreff, on one of Antarctica’s South Shetland Islands.
What’s next for this impressive ship? Another amazing Greenland Heli-skiing expedition is coming up this April. The once-in-a-lifetime experience comes with an added bonus. U.S. skier and Olympic Champion Bode Miller will also be onboard, together with the expert polar ski guides.
Nansen Explorer, let’s just say that it’s affordable compared to the famous Octopus, with weekly rates starting at approximately $300,000. Who would have thought that a former floating casino in Russia would end up being one of the most coveted luxury ships today?
