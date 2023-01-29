This Subnautica-Like Lego Ideas Underwater Research Station Could Become Real One Day

If you are a fan of the Subnautica game, then you might recognize this Lego Ideas set is similar to one of the underwater bases you can build toward the end of the game.
This Lego underwater research station is placed at the bottom of the deepest location on Earth, called the Mariana Trench. If this station were real, it would have to be placed 36,201 feet (11,034 meters) underwater and survive pressures of over 15,000 psi (over 1,034 bar). Thankfully, this Lego set doesn’t have to do that, since it surely won’t survive that pressure.
The research station idea was uploaded last year by user Monkey Scout, and it gathered the support of more than 2,000 people.
Besides the underwater research station, you also get a submarine and eight minifigures, including an explorer, a lab worker, or an engineer. The station is sectioned into different parts, such as the lab, a hallway, and a cafeteria/control room. Each section is decorated accordingly with lab machines, chairs, beds, food, and more.
Since the Ocean is not empty, there are also plenty of sea creatures - three fish, an octopus, a lobster, a brittle star, a glow-in-the-dark yeti crab, six tubeworms, a shark, a clam, and a huge colossal squid. With so many different creatures, it does get closer to the Subnautica Ocean, which is full of weird and not-so-friendly creatures.
Take the submarine for a deep dive into the Ocean and discover all those creatures. In case one of them attacks you, then no worries. You can use the submarine’s harpoon launcher to protect yourself from those pesky sea monsters.
The set can be built from 1,750 bricks, and the research station is built on a platform. The platform is decorated with plenty of sea plants, a chest, and what not.
There are also a few custom-printed bricks, such as a Coelacanth fish, a tape measure, a compass, and even a highly detailed command panel. I am not a big fan of stickers, since they are not that easy to stick due to their size, and they come off in time. Some Lego sets already have printed stickers on them, and I do hope this will be the case with this set.
The underwater research station has to achieve 10,000 supporters in order to be reviewed by Lego experts. Then, if it manages to get approved by them, we might one day see it on the shelves of our local stores or online.
If this set got your attention, then you can support it and also leave feedback if something needs to be done differently. It has already been selected as a staff pick by the Lego group members. This makes it more visible on the front page and perhaps it will attract more supporters.
