Someone Spent $12M on This Eye-Catching Turquoise Explorer With Matching Water Toys

When you’ve got deep pockets and also happen to be a water lover, a Christmas gift to yourself might come in the shape of an almost-brand-new luxury explorer worth nearly $12 million.
The mysterious Zarania name of this beautiful luxury yacht hides more than one fun fact. For example, it was the first in Numarine’s 32XP expedition series, launched in 2020.
Also, it was faced with a twist of fate early on, when its original owners decided to part with it after less than a year and multiple upgrades. The reason, according to Denison Yachting, which was in charge of the sale, was their decision to “move up,” even though “they loved the boat.”
The good part was that Zarania was left “better than new,” thanks to all of those additions, and the limited time on the water. Now, it finally got in the hands of a new owner, after being sold in the Bahamas, with a last-known price tag of $11.95 million. Hopefully, this one will stick.
Zarania shows off plenty of qualities that make it lovable. You can’t help but notice its striking turquoise hull, a custom paint job that can also be found in the matching jet skis and seabobs onboard. You can almost picture this mini fleet cutting turning heads as it cuts through the waves in the Bahamas.
At 105 feet (32 meters) this explorer is quite small, but claims to offer the amenities of a much larger yacht. These include a lavish beach club area, a generous jacuzzi on the sun deck, and enough space to carry a large tender and multiple toys. The interiors, designed by the Italian Hot Lab, are also just as luxurious as those of superyachts, with the owner enjoying access to an entire private deck.
Small also means sleek, and Zarania proves it with its 14-knot (16 mph/26 kph) top speed, and extensive range of 4,000 nautical miles (7,408 km).
Unique, capable, and welcoming, this Numarine 32XP will certainly catch everyone’s attention on its upcoming voyages.
Also, it was faced with a twist of fate early on, when its original owners decided to part with it after less than a year and multiple upgrades. The reason, according to Denison Yachting, which was in charge of the sale, was their decision to “move up,” even though “they loved the boat.”
The good part was that Zarania was left “better than new,” thanks to all of those additions, and the limited time on the water. Now, it finally got in the hands of a new owner, after being sold in the Bahamas, with a last-known price tag of $11.95 million. Hopefully, this one will stick.
Zarania shows off plenty of qualities that make it lovable. You can’t help but notice its striking turquoise hull, a custom paint job that can also be found in the matching jet skis and seabobs onboard. You can almost picture this mini fleet cutting turning heads as it cuts through the waves in the Bahamas.
At 105 feet (32 meters) this explorer is quite small, but claims to offer the amenities of a much larger yacht. These include a lavish beach club area, a generous jacuzzi on the sun deck, and enough space to carry a large tender and multiple toys. The interiors, designed by the Italian Hot Lab, are also just as luxurious as those of superyachts, with the owner enjoying access to an entire private deck.
Small also means sleek, and Zarania proves it with its 14-knot (16 mph/26 kph) top speed, and extensive range of 4,000 nautical miles (7,408 km).
Unique, capable, and welcoming, this Numarine 32XP will certainly catch everyone’s attention on its upcoming voyages.