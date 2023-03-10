This UK-Made Powerful Weekend Cruiser Is Hitting U.S. Shores for the First Time

With summer fast approaching, it’s a good time to check out some of the latest water toys to hit the market. If long weekend trips onboard a high-speed, good-looking boat sound like the best thing ever, then you need to take a closer look at the fresh Arksen 30.
Those who missed the Miami International Boat Show last month can head over to Palm Beach this month, for another great boating show. Among all of the exciting new arrivals, a cheeky watercraft from across the pond is gearing up for its American debut at the Palm Beach International Show.
If “Arksen” doesn’t ring a bell, perhaps you’ve heard about Project Pelagos or Project Ocean. These were the names of the first two Arksen 85 units. This is the London-based builder’s flagship, an impressive explorer yacht. Launched in 2022, the 88-foot (27 meters) Project Pelagos was designed to reflect the trendy concept of “green luxury.”
Equipped with a hybrid propulsion system, solar panels, and premium waste management systems, Project Pelagos cruises with a minimal carbon footprint. At the same time, it’s remarkably sustainable for a luxury yacht, starting from the hull that was made with 40% recycled content, to the upholstery that’s also made from recycled materials, and the natural timber that can be recycled as well.
The Arksen 30, which is the model that will be debuting in the U.S. this month, is obviously smaller than Project Pelagos, but boasts a similar combination of contemporary luxury and ruggedness. It’s part of the brand’s Adventure series, which applies the same design philosophy of the Explorer series, to smaller boats.
The Arksen 30 sits in the middle, between the smaller Arksen 28 (also coming at Palm Beach) and the larger Arksen 45. It was designed to accommodate up to four people, but an optional “canvas sleep pod” can be used for two more passengers.
Water lovers who chase the thrills of high speed will be happy to know that this sleek boat can easily hit up to 45 knots (51 mph/83 kph), although it feels most comfortable at around 25 (28.7 mph/76 kph).
Designed to become a home away from home not just for an afternoon, but throughout the weekend, this British beast promises a range of more than 230 nautical miles (425 km) at an economical speed, and is also configured to be as comfortable as possible.
In addition to a multifunctional seating area, hiding plenty of storage space, the weekender also features a pantry unit that doubles as a compact kitchen. The rear cockpit area, seamlessly transitioning to the bathing platform, is the perfect spot for enjoying the sun and accessing the water.
After its official debut at boot Dusseldorf in January, the Arksen 30 will be revealed to the American market for the first time. If you would like to admire it in person, make sure to visit the Palm Beach Boat Show, starting March 23.
