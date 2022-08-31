Arksen Adds Two New Sporty Deep-V Hull Yachts to Its Adventure Series

Arksen has expanded its Adventure Series line with two vessels that are ideal for short getaways on the water. The new Arksen 28 and Arksen 30 combine performance with comfort, allowing passengers to enjoy unique experiences at sea.
The vessels in the Adventure Series were created to sail above the waves at impressive speeds, all while offering the ultimate comfort to the passengers. To design the new Arksen 28 and Arksen 30, the yacht builder teamed up with boat manufacturer XO Boats. Together, they have created two sporty Deep-V hull yachts that offer interiors with ample storage space.
These vessels were built for exploring. Capable of reaching over 40 knots (46 mph/ 74 kph), they feature a rugged exterior with sleek lines that contrasts an interior with elegant finishes usually seen on larger yachts.
The Arksen 28 measures 28.12 ft (8.57 meters) in length, and it has enough space for up to eight passengers on board. It’s a day boat designed for those who want to get a taste of adventure. Its aluminum Deep-V hull ensures a smooth voyage, while the sculpted aft fenders provide additional safety.
The windows that wrap around the yacht emphasize the sense of space, allowing guests to enjoy the panoramic views. The Arksen 28 is capable of navigating at speeds of over 40 knots (46 mph/ 74 kph), and it has a range of more than 230 miles (380 km).
The Arksen 30 measures 31.17 ft (9.5 meters) in length, and it’s a great choice for extended weekend adventures. The yacht boasts a spacious interior that allows up to ten people to relax and socialize. Not only that, but it also has plenty of storage space, allowing them to can carry all the gear that they need.
In terms of performance, the Arksen 30 is even more impressive than its sister ship. The vessel can reach speeds of over 45 knots (52 mph/ 83 kph) and navigate across the water for more than 265 miles (426 km).
Boat enthusiasts will be able to see both yachts at the Southampton International Boat Show, which will take place later this month. Arksen says that more groundbreaking models are expected to follow.
These vessels were built for exploring. Capable of reaching over 40 knots (46 mph/ 74 kph), they feature a rugged exterior with sleek lines that contrasts an interior with elegant finishes usually seen on larger yachts.
The Arksen 28 measures 28.12 ft (8.57 meters) in length, and it has enough space for up to eight passengers on board. It’s a day boat designed for those who want to get a taste of adventure. Its aluminum Deep-V hull ensures a smooth voyage, while the sculpted aft fenders provide additional safety.
The windows that wrap around the yacht emphasize the sense of space, allowing guests to enjoy the panoramic views. The Arksen 28 is capable of navigating at speeds of over 40 knots (46 mph/ 74 kph), and it has a range of more than 230 miles (380 km).
The Arksen 30 measures 31.17 ft (9.5 meters) in length, and it’s a great choice for extended weekend adventures. The yacht boasts a spacious interior that allows up to ten people to relax and socialize. Not only that, but it also has plenty of storage space, allowing them to can carry all the gear that they need.
In terms of performance, the Arksen 30 is even more impressive than its sister ship. The vessel can reach speeds of over 45 knots (52 mph/ 83 kph) and navigate across the water for more than 265 miles (426 km).
Boat enthusiasts will be able to see both yachts at the Southampton International Boat Show, which will take place later this month. Arksen says that more groundbreaking models are expected to follow.