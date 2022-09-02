Rand's Source 22 Powerboat Is All About Speed, Performance, and Adventure

Danish boatyard Rand has revealed the latest model in their lineup, a 22-foot (6.7-meter) powerboat, which they claim is the fastest electric boat on the market.
Christened Source 22, the new vessel is a sporty powerboat with a 7.5-foot (2.3-meter) hull width and a versatile layout that aims to meet the needs of all sea-loving adventurers, as it was designed to accommodate a wide range of water activities.
Drawing inspiration from upmarket sports cars, Rand’s new build merges performance with luxury and a social-friendly design. It boasts a sleek hull, a sporty console, as well as race pilot seats, all of which are designed for power and efficiency on the water. In the vein of race boats, it has a 4:1 ratio in length and width in order to enhance performance. Actually, the yard says Source 22 is the perfect size for high-speed sailing.
Owners can choose between diesel or electric propulsion, and should they go with the latter, the boat maker promises they’ll have the fastest electric boat on the market. That’s because Source 22 is meant to soar to 50 knots (57.5 mph/ 92.6 kph) at full throttle.
The yard also promises 30% less fuel or electricity consumption when cruising at 28 knots (32.2 mph/ 51.8 kph), and prospective customers will also be able to choose between inboard or outboard motor placement.
The exterior design is a subtle mix of shadows and stretched lines, complemented by a new design element on the side - the infinite loop.
The powerboat features a multipurpose bow that serves as a utility deck for the owner’s watersports equipment but can also be used for fishing or turned into a plush five-foot sunbed.
The aft area is quite flexible as well, mainly functioning as a social hangout area. It can be a dining booth, lounge area, or sundeck, depending on the guests’ needs.
A bimini top hidden in the café seating area is also available as an extra. It can easily be set up on the go with a two-step foldout process. There is also a swim ladder and tow mounts to the aft for towing water toys.
To show their commitment to “sustainable production,” Rand has used organic and recycled materials when building Source 22. Pricing starts at $65,000 and increases depending on the extras you want to fit it with.
Christened Source 22, the new vessel is a sporty powerboat with a 7.5-foot (2.3-meter) hull width and a versatile layout that aims to meet the needs of all sea-loving adventurers, as it was designed to accommodate a wide range of water activities.
Drawing inspiration from upmarket sports cars, Rand’s new build merges performance with luxury and a social-friendly design. It boasts a sleek hull, a sporty console, as well as race pilot seats, all of which are designed for power and efficiency on the water. In the vein of race boats, it has a 4:1 ratio in length and width in order to enhance performance. Actually, the yard says Source 22 is the perfect size for high-speed sailing.
Owners can choose between diesel or electric propulsion, and should they go with the latter, the boat maker promises they’ll have the fastest electric boat on the market. That’s because Source 22 is meant to soar to 50 knots (57.5 mph/ 92.6 kph) at full throttle.
The yard also promises 30% less fuel or electricity consumption when cruising at 28 knots (32.2 mph/ 51.8 kph), and prospective customers will also be able to choose between inboard or outboard motor placement.
The exterior design is a subtle mix of shadows and stretched lines, complemented by a new design element on the side - the infinite loop.
The powerboat features a multipurpose bow that serves as a utility deck for the owner’s watersports equipment but can also be used for fishing or turned into a plush five-foot sunbed.
The aft area is quite flexible as well, mainly functioning as a social hangout area. It can be a dining booth, lounge area, or sundeck, depending on the guests’ needs.
A bimini top hidden in the café seating area is also available as an extra. It can easily be set up on the go with a two-step foldout process. There is also a swim ladder and tow mounts to the aft for towing water toys.
To show their commitment to “sustainable production,” Rand has used organic and recycled materials when building Source 22. Pricing starts at $65,000 and increases depending on the extras you want to fit it with.