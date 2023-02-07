This Shark-Shaped Powerboat Can Dive and Launch, With You and 5 of Your Friends Inside

If the shark is the ultimate marine predator, this powerboat would have all the other similarly-sized watercraft for breakfast. This is the Jet Shark, a beast of a powerboat shaped like a shark, with the ability to dive under the surface and launch in the air, while carrying a maximum of six passengers.
The Jet Shark is described as the “the future of sub-surface marine transportation,” but it’s also the latest evolution of the incredible Seabreacher, one of the most unique and visually-striking watercraft out there. Created by Innespace Productions and introduced more than a decade ago, the Seabreacher is an inboard powerboat that is also semi-submersible and capable of launching in the air.
The Seabreacher was designed on the principles of bio-mimicry, so much like a dolphin, it can dive below the surface of the water briefly and perform impressive launches. The company famously drew attention to these features with custom paintjobs that turned each unit into a killer whale, or a dolphin, or a variety of fish.
The smallest of the three available models, the Z, which is the only one to feature a retractable snorkel and has a one-person capacity, can also perform barrel rolls at high speed. Considering it tops out at 60 mph (96 kph) when traveling in powerboat mode, that’s quite impressive. The X and Y models seat two people in a tandem configuration and can only dive and launch, but not do any barrel rolls.
The current Jet Shark prototype, which you can see in action in the video below, has a four-seat configuration, but the company plans to introduce a six-seat commercial version soon. It’ll be the perfect vacation water vehicle for you and five of your most adventurous friends.
The Jet Shark retains the features that made the Seabreacher an international star: it can dive briefly under the surface, it can launch in the air, and can perform barrel rolls. It can be used as a regular powerboat (though who would want that?), in which case you can keep the gullwing doors open for better ventilation. You can also make the most of its semi-submersible features and take advantage of the climate-controlled cabin, dual controls, and wraparound panoramic windows for the water ride of your life.
The watertight, climate-controlled cabin provides dual controls up front and panoramic views for everyone in the back. Like the Z predecessor, it has a retractable snorkel and can only dive as deep as the tip of its “fin,” which is about 5 feet (1.5 meters). The fin helps the engine “breathe” when the watercraft is submerged and serves as excellent vantage point since it’s equipped with a camera that feeds live footage from above the waterline to the pilot.
There are no specifics yet on its capability to launch, but for comparison, we’ll note that the Z could go as high as 20 feet (6 meters). The Jet Shark has buoyancy and self-righting capabilities, so it can right itself and will float regardless of how it lands after a jump.
mass production. Innespace Productions will open the pre-order books this year, with no timeline for deliveries yet.
Company founder Rob Innes tells the media that pricing will be between $250,000 and $300,000, which makes it a premium water toy with rather limited appeal, even compared to its predecessors, like the Seabreacher Z, which starts at $85,000. However, considering its six-seat capacity, it also makes it a solid choice for leisure and transport operators, which is good news for us regular folk.
This is Q, the early Jet Shark prototype in action. Even if some modifications are to be expected in the production version, this footage still allows for a good appreciation of how it will look. Water-bound luxury GT cruiser, alright!
