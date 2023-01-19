The New Weekend Adventure Companion Arksen 30 Comes to boot Dusseldorf

If you thought that only large superyachts can fit the needs of watersport enthusiasts who are eager to explore, you need to take a look at the new Arksen 30. Granted, it’s not meant for extensive cruises, but for weekend rides. However, those promise to be action-packed, fun, comfortable – perhaps the best weekend adventures at sea.
Arksen has a special connection with boot Dusseldorf, one of the most prestigious events in the European yachting and watersport industries. This is where the brand made its official debut, only a few years ago, in 2019. For this year’s edition, starting on January 21, the luxury yacht designer will bring two of its latest models, the Arksen 30 and the Arksen 28, on display.
The London-based brand focuses on luxury explorer yachts, mixed with a strong focus on sustainability. Since the beginning, it has encouraged all future Arksen owners to dedicate some of their new vessels’ time to research and conservation projects, supported by the Arksen Foundation – an innovative and beneficial concept that could really have a positive impact.
Arksen 85, the flagship of the company’s Explorer series, was the one that gained most of the attention so far. The first two units that were sold, named Project Ocean and Project Pelagos respectively, combined high-end design and rugged exploring capabilities with green technologies.
For example, Project Pelagos sported a sustainable hull, made of aluminum with up to 4% recycled content, and was equipped with solar panels, advanced waste management systems, and an optional hybrid propulsion system.
Following the success of its first series, Arksen introduced the Adventure Series, comprised of smaller, but equally rugged and luxurious yachts. Arksen 30 is the medium-size model in the new series, perfect for longer adventures over the weekend. At 32 feet (9.8 meters) it’s ideally set for two passengers, but can sleep four, or even six if an optional canvas sleep pod is added.
A tinier version of an explorer yacht, the Arksen 30 is just as ready for adrenaline-pumping adventures. This includes a durable hull made of military-grade aluminum, easy handling even in rough waters, multiple storage solutions for water toys, and an efficient configuration that helps make weekend adventures more comfortable.
The boat’s roof rack, under deck storage area, and multifunctional seating with under-seat storage allow the owner to pack all the gear they need for watersports. They also have access to a pantry unit with modern cooking facilities, and a generous rear cockpit which connects to the bathing platform that’s perfect for diving.
Small but powerful, the Arksen 30 can hit the waves at 45 knots (51 mph/83 kph) and cover more than 230 nautical miles (425 km) at an economical speed.
The new adventure boat will be displayed this weekend at boot Dusseldorf, and there’s good news for water lovers in America – Arksen is also launching in the U.S., later this year.
The London-based brand focuses on luxury explorer yachts, mixed with a strong focus on sustainability. Since the beginning, it has encouraged all future Arksen owners to dedicate some of their new vessels’ time to research and conservation projects, supported by the Arksen Foundation – an innovative and beneficial concept that could really have a positive impact.
Arksen 85, the flagship of the company’s Explorer series, was the one that gained most of the attention so far. The first two units that were sold, named Project Ocean and Project Pelagos respectively, combined high-end design and rugged exploring capabilities with green technologies.
For example, Project Pelagos sported a sustainable hull, made of aluminum with up to 4% recycled content, and was equipped with solar panels, advanced waste management systems, and an optional hybrid propulsion system.
Following the success of its first series, Arksen introduced the Adventure Series, comprised of smaller, but equally rugged and luxurious yachts. Arksen 30 is the medium-size model in the new series, perfect for longer adventures over the weekend. At 32 feet (9.8 meters) it’s ideally set for two passengers, but can sleep four, or even six if an optional canvas sleep pod is added.
A tinier version of an explorer yacht, the Arksen 30 is just as ready for adrenaline-pumping adventures. This includes a durable hull made of military-grade aluminum, easy handling even in rough waters, multiple storage solutions for water toys, and an efficient configuration that helps make weekend adventures more comfortable.
The boat’s roof rack, under deck storage area, and multifunctional seating with under-seat storage allow the owner to pack all the gear they need for watersports. They also have access to a pantry unit with modern cooking facilities, and a generous rear cockpit which connects to the bathing platform that’s perfect for diving.
Small but powerful, the Arksen 30 can hit the waves at 45 knots (51 mph/83 kph) and cover more than 230 nautical miles (425 km) at an economical speed.
The new adventure boat will be displayed this weekend at boot Dusseldorf, and there’s good news for water lovers in America – Arksen is also launching in the U.S., later this year.