This Luxury Yacht Blends Sustainable Design With Hybrid Propulsion and Solar Power

Although sustainability and luxury might seem incompatible when it comes to yachting, a growing number of boat builders are trying to prove that it’s not the case. While some are envisioning grandiose, futuristic concepts, others, such as Arksen, are focusing on practical and reliable eco-friendly yachts that can start their voyage today.
More and more yacht customers are interested in exploring beyond the traditional exotic locations and are also concerned about the environmental footprint of their boats. Explorer yachts are meant to travel to remote areas while being self-sufficient, robust and fully equipped for extended cruises to isolated locations.
While most contemporary explorer yachts are also elegant and luxurious, Arksen adds another layer that makes them even more special – sustainable design and hybrid operation. Its Explorer series is comprised of three models, Arksen 65, Arksen 75, and Arksen 85. Arksen 85, the series’ flagship, was introduced as a sustainable concept and sold for the first time as Project Ocean.
Now, the company is building the second Arksen 85, Project Pelagos, which will be delivered to its owner in November 2022. This 88-foot (27 meters) long yacht, with a six-cabin configuration, promises an extended, 7,000-nautical mile range at 9 knots, with a top speed of 14 knots. It’s designed to operate in different types of climates, challenging weather conditions, for extended periods of time, without external support.
Project Pelagos can be fitted with an optional hybrid propulsion system, and it becomes a zero-emissions vessel when operating in full electric mode. Plus, it’s also equipped with solar panels. Another innovative feature is the waste management hardware that enables zero discharge. Add to this the sustainable design of the hull, made of aluminum with up to 40% recycled content, and you’ll see why this yacht is not just powerful, but also eco-friendly.
The choice of materials and overall interior design were also meant to reflect the brand’s commitment to sustainability, in collaboration with Design Unlimited. But Project Pelagos isn’t just about a connection with nature. It also reveals a stylish design, comfortable living spaces, and a huge payload capacity. Tenders and submersibles up to 6 meters (19.7 feet) can be stored on the aft deck, while smaller vehicles can be stowed in the lazarette.
The adventure doesn’t stop here. A third Arksen 85 sustainable explorer yacht is set to begin construction by the end of this year, with delivery scheduled for 2023.
