A Twenty-Year-Old Dutch Vessel Is One of the Most Popular Charter Yachts in Australia

If you think that nobody would want a yacht that’s almost two-decades-old, think again. The beautiful Aurora just found a new owner, despite its venerable age. The reason is twofold – a Dutch pedigree plus a very recent refit. This might be the secret formula for beautiful builds that stand the test of time.
The 84-foot (26 meters) Aurora was built in the Netherlands in 2004, but traveled to Australia ten years later. Since then, Australia has been its home, where it became one of the most popular luxury charter yachts under 100 feet (30.4 meters). It also changed ownership a few times during this time. Most recently, it was sold once again this week, through an in-house deal at Alexander Marine Australia.
Aurora’s new owner will be the lucky one to enjoy the fresh look and updated amenities of this Dutch yacht. The 2021/2022 refit was a complex project, carried out by a property veteran (Michael Grant from the Cornerstone Property Group) and an interior designer who is famous in both Australia and the U.S. (Iain Halliday).
Unsurprisingly, Grant was inspired by travel and some of the most unusual hospitality destinations in the world. This vision was reflected in the yacht’s new furniture, rich color palette and personalized upholstery. Aurora got a new bar on the aft deck, a day bed on the flybridge, fresh timber flooring, a new hydraulic swim platform, and stainless steel biminis.
Most importantly, all of the modern additions did not take away from the original style. Designed by one of the Netherland’s award-winning naval architects, Rene van der Velden, Aurora proudly displays its Dutch pedigree, and the recent refurbishment only enhances it.
Able to accommodate up to eight guests, Aurora is entirely modern in terms of amenities. The air-conditioned main salon combines bespoke, glossy cherrywood furniture with a premium satellite TV and a surround-sound system. The fresh swim platform is perfect for launching water toys during the day, but can become the best spot for a romantic dinner in the evening.
A similar blend of classic style with modern comfort is noticeable in the master suite. Large enough to include a king-size bed, an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in wardrobe, and a lounge, the suite also features beautiful artwork by John Olsen, on the walls, and precious Jane Churchill upholstery for the headboards. At the same time, LCD TV screens and high-speed Wi-Fi are available in all cabins.
Most likely, Aurora’s new owner will continue to share it with charter guests – after all, the vessel has established a solid reputation for more than a decade, operating in Australia. And perhaps this ownership will last longer than the previous one (two years, after having been sold in 2021).
