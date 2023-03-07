All-in-One Google Maps Alternative Gets a Ton of New Features on iPhone and CarPlay

Google Maps alternatives keep getting better thanks to new-generation features, and MAPS.ME is now providing users with another reason to switch.
The most recent version of the application comes with a huge changelog, as the dev team introduced new features aimed at both iPhone and CarPlay.
MAPS.ME is getting several new navigation enhancements. The application is now capable of moving along the lanes, therefore providing users with more accuracy while navigating. Lane information is already available in most navigation apps, but MAPS.ME wants to make the information it shows on the map more accurate.
As such, you should now see precisely what lane you use while driving, therefore approaching an intersection properly according to the next turn.
The latest update also includes a refined alternative route engine. These come in handy, particularly when you don’t want to use the main suggested route or when you come across accidents or traffic jams that increase the trip time.
MAPS.ME now offers sharing of a recorded route as well. The application lets users record the route right within its interface, with the latest update also adding options to share the content with a contact.
CarPlay users are getting a new feature that makes it easier to give up on Google Maps or Waze. Beginning with this update, MAPS.ME can be selected as the primary app for CarPlay, so it’ll handle all navigation needs in the car.
The new update also adds several more welcome features. MAPS.ME now displays the weather in your current location right on the map. It’s not hard to figure out where the parent company is aiming with this update. Google Maps and Apple Maps already offer such capabilities, so MAPS.ME is slowly evolving to become a more solid alternative to these navigation solutions.
The dev team has also tried to make using MAPS.ME a bit more convenient, so now it comes with bigger pins on the map and a new elevation layer. Changing the language is also possible from settings, and so is customizing the appearance of maps. You can choose between a classic theme and a regular visual style. The first one is specifically focused on map details, while the latter is centered around surfaces and buildings.
The search experience received an overhaul with the integration of bookmarks. Searching for a destination is therefore more straightforward because the app now displays your favorite as well.
If you needed an incentive to create an account, this update brings one. MAPS.ME now allows users with multiple accounts to merge them all, so all the data, including the bookmarks, are brought under the same roof.
Some of these improvements started rolling out in late February, but they are all available for iPhone and CarPlay users in version 14.4.0.
