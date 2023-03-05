Google Maps Android Rival Gets Big Update With New Navigation Features

Sygic’s mobile navigation software is often considered a top alternative to Google Maps, and an update released for the Android version could make more users explore a potential switch.
The most recent version of Sygic GPS Navigation for Android comes with an intriguing changelog that includes not only further navigation refinements but also new features.
Sygic is changing the way fuel prices are displayed to users. Beginning with the latest update, the company is showing this information directly on the map. This way, you can see nearby gas stations, as well as current fuel prices without the need for expanding a certain entry.
Furthermore, the company also indicates when the data was last updated. This means you can figure out if the fuel prices are up-to-date by just having a quick look at the screen.
Fuel prices are an important part of the navigation experience, and other navigation apps are trying to provide users with accurate information on this front. Waze uses a crowdsourcing approach, asking users to share fuel prices whenever they are close to or at a gas station. Other users can then see prices for a specific station by just expanding its listing.
Sygic’s GPS Navigation software also gets traffic and map improvements. The company says it updated the app to show the dynamic distance from your current position, while also changing the way critical warnings are shown on the map.
For example, the accidents and the warnings that you are expected to encounter after a sharp curve use a more striking yellow color on the map. They are also shown in the notification center. Sygic’s navigation solution analyzes your route and figures out where warnings might come after a sharp curve. This way, the map is automatically updated with the new color to make sure you notice critical incidents in advance.
Starting in the latest update, Sygic also promises more accurate data on streets and route numbers. These are only displayed when you are driving on a specific route, as otherwise, the app keeps the map as clean as possible. The street and building numbers make it easier to find the destination, as drivers can see precisely where they need to stop the car.
Electric vehicle owners are being provided with some goodies as well. Sygic will now show a charging dialog in the Electric Vehicle mode.
All these improvements are available for Android users who update Sygic GPS Navigation to version 23.0.0. The new version is already available on the Google Play Store, but keep in mind that premium features are only available with a subscription. Those who want to take the app for a spin can try out the free trial of the Android version.
Sygic is changing the way fuel prices are displayed to users. Beginning with the latest update, the company is showing this information directly on the map. This way, you can see nearby gas stations, as well as current fuel prices without the need for expanding a certain entry.
Furthermore, the company also indicates when the data was last updated. This means you can figure out if the fuel prices are up-to-date by just having a quick look at the screen.
Fuel prices are an important part of the navigation experience, and other navigation apps are trying to provide users with accurate information on this front. Waze uses a crowdsourcing approach, asking users to share fuel prices whenever they are close to or at a gas station. Other users can then see prices for a specific station by just expanding its listing.
Sygic’s GPS Navigation software also gets traffic and map improvements. The company says it updated the app to show the dynamic distance from your current position, while also changing the way critical warnings are shown on the map.
For example, the accidents and the warnings that you are expected to encounter after a sharp curve use a more striking yellow color on the map. They are also shown in the notification center. Sygic’s navigation solution analyzes your route and figures out where warnings might come after a sharp curve. This way, the map is automatically updated with the new color to make sure you notice critical incidents in advance.
Starting in the latest update, Sygic also promises more accurate data on streets and route numbers. These are only displayed when you are driving on a specific route, as otherwise, the app keeps the map as clean as possible. The street and building numbers make it easier to find the destination, as drivers can see precisely where they need to stop the car.
Electric vehicle owners are being provided with some goodies as well. Sygic will now show a charging dialog in the Electric Vehicle mode.
All these improvements are available for Android users who update Sygic GPS Navigation to version 23.0.0. The new version is already available on the Google Play Store, but keep in mind that premium features are only available with a subscription. Those who want to take the app for a spin can try out the free trial of the Android version.