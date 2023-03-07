South Korean Plana Aero Is Bringing Its Hybrid eVTOL to the U.S.

These are exciting times for eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) development and what has become known as AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) overall. In various places around the world, this emerging industry is gearing up for commercial launches, with 2025 set as the deadline in most cases. Plana Aero is determined to become one of the main AAM representatives in South Korea, but also eyeing the U.S. market.

8 photos Photo: Plana Aero