The First eVTOL Designed and Built in Australia Takes to the Sky

Over the past years, we’ve looked at different eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) from all over the world, but none of them represented Australia. Well, that moment has come. The electric vertical aircraft that claims to be the first and only one of its kind that’s entirely developed in Australia has just nailed its maiden flight.
The Avalon International Airshow is coming up next week, in Victoria, Australia. Those who are able to attend until March 5, will have the rare chance to take a good look at a pioneering aircraft. It’s named Vertiia and it’s set to write aviation history in this country, as the first domestically-made eVTOL.
Vertiia’s trajectory is very similar to that of matching designs from other parts of the world. It was created by an aviation startup as a versatile, green alternative to conventional flights. It can carry four passengers (plus the pilot) and its range on a single charge adds up to 250 km (155 miles).
But that’s just the beginning. Vertiia doesn’t plan to play small. In fact, it aims to become the most efficient eVTOL in the whole world. That’s a surprisingly bold claim for such a young model that isn’t backed by some aerospace giant.
The “secret” is that Vertiia won’t actually stay a purely electric VTOL, but turn into a hybrid-electric one. More specifically, it will harness the benefits of hydrogen in order to extend its range up to three times.
Indeed, the ability to cover 1,000 km (over 620 miles) on a non-stop flight sounds excellent for an eVTOL, except for the fact that it would no longer be one in the true sense of the word. In any case, hydrogen is still in Vertiia’s future, not its present. So far, the aircraft has successfully passed the maiden flight test, which recently took place in the Central West region of New South Wales.
Design-wise, Vertiia looks futuristic with its unusual wing configuration that outlines a rectangular shape. It’s called a box-wing design and its main advantage is the ability to generate more lift, compared to conventional aircraft with the same wingspan.
Vertiia’s inventor, aeronautical engineer and pilot Andrew Moore, drew inspiration for this design from the box kite. This was also a pioneering contraption at the time, 130 years ago, and its creator was another Australian specialist, Lawrence Hargrave.
This modern reinterpretation of the box-wing concept is meant to be not just efficient, but also extra safe, thanks to a triple redundant safety system that goes beyond industry requirements. Plus, since it’s primarily meant for aeromedical services, it will also incorporate a large 2.1-meter (nearly 7 feet) door for easier access.
AMSL Aero is currently working on obtaining the CASA (Civil Aviation Safety Authority) certification for its eVTOL, with deliveries expected to start in 2026.
