Joby’s eVTOL Is the First of Its Kind to Be Tested at NASA’s Famous Wind Tunnel

This California-based eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) is not the only one to claim that it will be ready to kick off commercial operations for its air taxi in just two years. But it’s backed by something that no other competitor has access to: the state-of-art National Full-Scale Aerodynamic Complex (NFAC) known to be the largest wind tunnel facility in the world.

7 photos Photo: Joby Aviation