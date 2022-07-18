Joby Aims to Bring Its SUV-Like Air Taxi to the UK, Has Applied for Certification

More on this:

1 Joby Receives FAA Certification, Approved to Run Air Taxi Services Commercially

2 Joby Aviation Teamed Up With NASA to Demonstrate How Quiet Its Electric Air Taxi Is

3 Joby's Second Pre-Production Air Taxi Prototype Gets Back in the Sky for More Test Flights

4 Joby Marks New Milestone in Getting Its Air Taxi Certified, No eVTOL Crash Can Stop It

5 Californian eVTOL Manufacturer Will Offer State-of-the-Art Air Taxi Pilot Training