This Jet-Black Beast Shows What Ultra-Glam Yachting Is All About

There's a reason why celebrities and superyachts are such a great match. There are few things that embody the millionaire lifestyle the way that vacations onboard huge luxury yachts do. Okto is the perfect example of that: glamorous from head to toe, it’s not here to save the environment, but to have fun.
In a sea of white and light gray yachts that seem to mimic the discrete movement of clouds in the sky, this rebel vessel breaks the norm with its shiny black hull and aggressive appearance. It only takes one look to be hooked, whether you’re into this kind of style or not. The 218-foot (66 meters) Okto is simply impossible to ignore.
It’s easy to see why it’s been the flagship of its manufacturer, ISA Yachts, for almost a decade and has not been dethroned so far. The 213-foot (65-meter) Resilience comes close, at least size-wise, but Okto remains one of the most iconic builds of this Italian brand.
This isn’t one of those yards with an extensive history, but has launched quite a few hits across two decades. The fabulous Matsu, for example, with its Cristiano Gatto interiors and oversized garages, is still turning heads after more than a decade. More recently, the 148-foot (45-meter) Aria SF has also dazzled yachting lovers with its automotive-inspired style and sporty look.
A similar approach makes the new ISA GT 33 stand out. Launched as the smallest model in the brand’s Granturismo range, it was designed to feel like a sports car on water, cutting through the waves at an exhilarating 21 knots (24 mph/39 kph). This is one of the freshest launches after the Ancona-based shipyard merged with Palumbo Superyachts, in 2016.
This magical interplay is reflected throughout the entire yacht, down to the smallest details, yet never becomes excessive. On the contrary, Okto’s lavish onboard spaces exude the peaceful atmosphere of a high-class spa resort.
Even the elevator that connects the four decks is a work of art, just like every area on board. The beach club gets even more fabulous when the Okso is at anchor, through an extended beach setup on the actual sand. Imagine taking in the views until it’s time for BBQ, while relaxing inside a gazebo, flanked by luxurious outdoor furniture and exotic tiki lamps.
When it’s time to dine in open air, the bridge deck aft offers the perfect spot for that, with enough room left for lounging. Moving up to the sun deck with a sophisticated circular design, the elevated jacuzzi takes the spotlight. No luxury yacht would be complete without an area like this, perfect for sun lounging and sipping cocktails in privacy.
Privacy is a key element for the master suite as well. As you would expect, it boasts a generous walk-in dressing area, in addition to the lavish king-size bed and his and her bathrooms. But it also provides access to a private lobby and a drop-down private balcony (it works with the simple push of a button).
Another addition for the perfect atmosphere is a modern air curtain, which is basically an invisible air barrier created by a machine, meant to protect against insects while also keeping the cool air inside.
But Okto isn’t a celebrity favorite only for its striking design and luxurious amenities. It seems to offer the perfect blend of relaxation and fun. Its helipad doubles as a party stage at night, and apparently the decks were designed to be “heel-friendly.” And there’s no need to worry about pesky noise and vibration, thanks to advanced stabilizers and soundproofing technology.
No matter what’s going on onboard, this black vessel continues to cruise smoothly at 16 knots (18 mph/29 kph) without a care in the world. In case you’re wondering, it costs somewhere around $5 million per year to keep it going. After all, we’re talking about a pleasure craft that was asking for nearly $40 million the last time it was on the market, in 2020.
Prior to that, its owner was a Greek shipping tycoon, Theodore Angelopoulos. One of the richest men in Greece, he also had ties to the yachting industry. In 2002, he had bought Oceanco, one of the top superyacht builders in the world. He’s no longer tied to either Oceanco or Okto, but his name will forever be etched in their history.
Meanwhile, the fabulous Okto isn’t completely out of reach. Those who can drop $500,000 per week to enjoy it, are sure to have the time of their lives.
