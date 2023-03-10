Fairytale-Inspired Opulence Turns the $90M Sea Owl Into an Epic Masterpiece

We often describe contemporary luxury yachts as “floating resorts,” because of their impersonal, neutral design and atmosphere. They may boast the greatest amenities comfort-wise, and the greenest additions, but where is that spark that gives them a soul? Luckily, we can still see vessels like the fully custom Sea Owl, a whimsical wonderland where Peter Pan himself would have been happy to live forever.

32 photos Photo: Romeo United Yachts