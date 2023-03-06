Solar-Electric, Carbon Fiber ZEN50 Catamaran Is Already a Hit, and It's No Surprise

The electrification of the yachting industry is slower than with the automotive branch, but it’s happening nonetheless. ZEN Yachts, a relatively new player on the market, is reporting progress by leaps and bounds in this sense, with the flagship solar-electric catamaran ZEN50.
ZEN50 was announced precisely one year ago as the world’s first no-compromise, fossil-fuel-free yacht, one that combines carbon-free performance with maximum versatility and a dash of luxury, though don’t call it a floating hotel like more traditional and larger builds. The first unit is tentatively scheduled to set sail this year, and ZEN Yachts is reporting the completion of Series A funding.
Here are some specifics, if you’re into this kind of industry moves: the Barcelona-based company has secured €5.5 million ($5.8 million at the current exchange rate) Series A funding Ocean Zero LLC, joining other 7 startups to have received this kind of financial backing. It is also the only company to do so for a yacht, specifically for one that boasts limitless range and the ability to achieve it with zero fossil fuels onboard.
The other announcement is that the first four hulls of the yacht have already been reserved. We already knew that the first ZEN50 cat was sold even before it was officially introduced to the general public, and it seems that other units have proved just as irresistible.
ZEN Yachts tells us that the owners are “discerning customers who value the importance of not leaving any carbon footprint in their wake and who cherish the freedom of a yacht that can operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.” They’re also obviously rich enough to afford one such vessel and have already switched to electric in every other aspect of their lives.
With this announcement, ZEN Yachts joins a few select builders like Sunreef in discovering the secret “recipe” for the yacht of tomorrow. Looking at the specs of ZEN50, it’s no surprise that the model is proving so popular, eco-credentials aside. The twin-hull design offers accommodation for as many as 12 guests, while the modular interior allows for ample customization options, which makes the cat appealing to a variety of buyers.
Designed by Julien Mélot, the ZEN50 is 15.7 meters (51.5 feet) long and has a beam of 8.4 meters (27.5 feet). The hull is carbon fiber and other lightweight composites. Power comes from two 40kW brushless DC motors hooked up to a 160 kWh lithium battery. There are solar panels on the roof, peaking at 16 kW and a fully-automated semi-rigid Ayro wingsail that adds to speed and range.
On solar, the ZEN50 cat can reach speeds of 10 knots (11.5 mph / 18.5 kph) and will cruise at 4.5-5 knots (5-5.7 mph / 8.3-9.2 kph) for continuous operation. With the wingsail, maximum speed goes up to 14 knots (16 mph /27.7 kph). Cruising speed needed for continuous operation is of 6 to 10 knots (6.9-11.5 mph / 11-18.5 kph).
The first hulls are now under construction, and ZEN Yachts plans to attend the International Multihull Show in April, the Cannes Yachting Festival in September, and shows in Barcelona and Fort Lauderdale in October. If the 2023 timeline sticks, maybe the first hull will make its debut at one of these shows.
Here are some specifics, if you’re into this kind of industry moves: the Barcelona-based company has secured €5.5 million ($5.8 million at the current exchange rate) Series A funding Ocean Zero LLC, joining other 7 startups to have received this kind of financial backing. It is also the only company to do so for a yacht, specifically for one that boasts limitless range and the ability to achieve it with zero fossil fuels onboard.
The other announcement is that the first four hulls of the yacht have already been reserved. We already knew that the first ZEN50 cat was sold even before it was officially introduced to the general public, and it seems that other units have proved just as irresistible.
ZEN Yachts tells us that the owners are “discerning customers who value the importance of not leaving any carbon footprint in their wake and who cherish the freedom of a yacht that can operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.” They’re also obviously rich enough to afford one such vessel and have already switched to electric in every other aspect of their lives.
With this announcement, ZEN Yachts joins a few select builders like Sunreef in discovering the secret “recipe” for the yacht of tomorrow. Looking at the specs of ZEN50, it’s no surprise that the model is proving so popular, eco-credentials aside. The twin-hull design offers accommodation for as many as 12 guests, while the modular interior allows for ample customization options, which makes the cat appealing to a variety of buyers.
Designed by Julien Mélot, the ZEN50 is 15.7 meters (51.5 feet) long and has a beam of 8.4 meters (27.5 feet). The hull is carbon fiber and other lightweight composites. Power comes from two 40kW brushless DC motors hooked up to a 160 kWh lithium battery. There are solar panels on the roof, peaking at 16 kW and a fully-automated semi-rigid Ayro wingsail that adds to speed and range.
On solar, the ZEN50 cat can reach speeds of 10 knots (11.5 mph / 18.5 kph) and will cruise at 4.5-5 knots (5-5.7 mph / 8.3-9.2 kph) for continuous operation. With the wingsail, maximum speed goes up to 14 knots (16 mph /27.7 kph). Cruising speed needed for continuous operation is of 6 to 10 knots (6.9-11.5 mph / 11-18.5 kph).
The first hulls are now under construction, and ZEN Yachts plans to attend the International Multihull Show in April, the Cannes Yachting Festival in September, and shows in Barcelona and Fort Lauderdale in October. If the 2023 timeline sticks, maybe the first hull will make its debut at one of these shows.