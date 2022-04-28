Sunreef Unveils Self-Sufficient 164-Foot Catamaran With Go-Anywhere Capabilities

Polish shipyard Sunreef Yachts has unveiled a new self-sufficient catamaran designed for long-range cruising. Named 50M Sunreef Explorer, the vessel is packed with luxe amenities.
The new explorer catamaran measures 50 meters (164 ft) in length and has a spacious 14.3-meter (47-foot) beam. The exterior seems to blend with the interior and create a single space that can be enjoyed by the guests and the owners during extended journeys at sea.
Sunreef says that the vessel can remain self-sufficient for months and "offer all the autonomy needed for worldwide exploration in ultimate comfort." Speaking of comfort, the catamaran can accommodate up to 12 passengers in custom-designed staterooms. There interior is filled with light and has plenty of relaxation and dining areas. Guests can enjoy al fresco lounging on the spacious beam.
Other amenities included are a private spa, a gym, a large swimming pool, and an outdoor cinema so the guests will never feel bored on their long journeys. And if that's not enough, the vessel also can carry jet skis, e-bikes, e-foils, sailing dinghies, tenders, and more.
Since it's an explorer catamaran, it comes with ample storage space onboard to fit a large fleet of water toys. Every journey provides an opportunity to discover remote tropical locations, so both the equipment it hosts and the vessel's design can be customized to meet the owner's needs.
The 50-meter (164-ft) Sunreef Explorer comes with two engines, two fuel tanks, two water tanks, and multiple generators that allow it to remain self-sufficient for extended periods of time. In addition to outstanding storage capacity for provisioning, the catamaran incorporates an efficient waste management system.
All of the other elements, such as the tender cranes, windlasses, aft platform, and thrusters, have been designed to provide great performance even in challenging settings. Sunreef did not disclose any other information on the vessel's technical specifications, so we don't know how fast it can travel across the sea.
