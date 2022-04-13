German Engineered Slyder 80 Solar Electric Catamaran Is a Blend of Luxury and Performance

The boating industry is also making the transition toward more sustainable vessels, trying to do its part in the global effort to cut emissions and become more environmentally responsible. And when it comes to new ship concepts, solar electric catamarans seem to be all the rage now, bringing to the table some really innovative features. Take the Slyder 80 for instance, a state-of-the-art watercraft designed with luxury, performance, and sustainability in mind.

13 photos