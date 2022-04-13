German Engineered Slyder 80 Solar Electric Catamaran Is a Blend of Luxury and Performance

The boating industry is also making the transition toward more sustainable vessels, trying to do its part in the global effort to cut emissions and become more environmentally responsible. And when it comes to new ship concepts, solar electric catamarans seem to be all the rage now, bringing to the table some really innovative features. Take the Slyder 80 for instance, a state-of-the-art watercraft designed with luxury, performance, and sustainability in mind.
We’ve seen some really promising solar electric catamarans lately, with the Soel Senses 62, Sunreef’s 80 Eco, or the ZEN50 being just a few examples that come to mind, all built for the eco-conscious customer but without compromising in quality or style. Now, another such catamaran concept tries to make it on this already too competitive market: the Slyder 80.
Developed by German hybrid catamaran builder Mavea Yachts, in collaboration with yacht designer Matthias Krenz, the Slyder 80 is the fourth model from the manufacturer. Mavea also has a Slyder 49, Slyder 60, and a Slyder 65 in its offer, boasting of its catamarans being built to offer “the highest seaworthiness and quality, as well as the ambiance to feel comfortable on the sea.”
The Slyder 80 is designed and engineered in Germany. It has a carbon fiber hull, large solar panels, and electric motors. The catamaran has an overall hull length of 24.4 m (80 ft) and a beam of approximately 10.8 meters (35.4 ft).
Mavea Yachts’ advanced vessel features a 215 sq meters (2,314 sq ft) mainsail with three reefs, is equipped with two 70-100 kW electric motors with shaft drive, and can hit a top speed of 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph) under power and up to 24 knots (27.6 mph/44.4 kph) under sail.
The manufacturer describes its Slyder 80 as a vessel that blends the elegance of a café racer monohull with the performance and space of a luxury catamaran. It offers 2.2 m (7.2 ft) of headroom inside and it can accommodate up to eight guests. There’s a 38 sq m (409 sq ft) main saloon and the cabins feature large, 1.8 m x 2.1 m (5.9 ft x 6.8 ft) beds. Also specifically designed for the Slyder 80 is the unique Sports-Fly (Sly-Fly), which Mavea explains offers enough space and safety, along with the opportunity to let “fellow sailors take part in the fascinating sailing experience.”
Mavea Yachts plans to launch the first Slyder 80 in 2024.
