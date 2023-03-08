Italian Millionaire’s $69M Superyacht Is a Jaw-Dropping Man Cave on Water

The recent focus on Russian oligarch-owned superyachts had one positive side – it gave us a glimpse into what some of the most spectacular pleasure craft in the world hide inside, in terms of design features and amenities. Luckily, these are not the only outstanding builds among superyachts. The Italian Solo is just as opulent and dazzling, and doesn’t need to run or hide.

25 photos Photo: Tankoa Yachts