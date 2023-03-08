Italian Millionaire’s $69M Superyacht Is a Jaw-Dropping Man Cave on Water

The recent focus on Russian oligarch-owned superyachts had one positive side – it gave us a glimpse into what some of the most spectacular pleasure craft in the world hide inside, in terms of design features and amenities. Luckily, these are not the only outstanding builds among superyachts. The Italian Solo is just as opulent and dazzling, and doesn’t need to run or hide.
A one hour and thirty minute-drive from Monte Carlo will get you to the Genoa International Airport. Right in front of it is where you’ll find the Tankoa Yachts shipyard, sitting proudly in this city with a glorious shipbuilding heritage.
Italian yacht builders are some of the top players in the global yachting industry, surpassed only by the famous Dutch shipyards. To say that the competition here is fierce would be an understatement. Yet, Tankoa has managed to build a solid reputation and earn a top position.
Founded in 2007 by the Italian industrialist Guido Orsi, together with former experts from the reputable Baglietto Yacht company, Tankoa is known as a “boutique shipyard” with an exclusive clientele, specializing in ultra-luxurious, custom superyachts of over 45 meters (147.6 feet).
This toy also fetched multiple prestigious awards. At its official debut at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2018, it was easily crowned “the best in show,” as well as “the most ecological yacht of the year.” It’s no wonder that SAS Prince Albert of Monaco came to admire it up close. It then went on to win other awards, including “Most Efficient Yacht” from World Yacht Trophies, and “The Game Changer Award” from Boat International Design & Innovation Awards 2019.
Solo doesn’t just boast a majestic silhouette (it’s 236-foot/72-meter-long) but also an aggressive profile, highlighted by metallic shades of grey. What’s even more interesting is that Solo’s interiors perfectly match the masculine exterior appearance. Unlike some other superyachts that sport a military-style exterior, but turn Zen-like and peaceful on the inside, this Italian beast stays true to its masculine nature.
Its interiors, created by the world-famous Francesco Paszkowski together with Margherita Casprini, reveal what could be considered the perfect man cave on water. The dark, sophisticated colors, together with premium stones and fabrics, create the perfect masculine version of a glamorous style. The exquisite furniture (including seating designs from Fendi Casa) seems right out of a billionaire’s sprawling mansion.
The main salon is just as dazzling. The main attraction here is a huge saltwater aquarium (2 meters/6.5-foot-long and 90 cm/35.4-inch-wide) that was custom-built for this superyacht. Thanks to the black methacrylate wall, it blends in perfectly with the salon’s elegant style, showcasing exotic fishes and corals.
Plus, it’s fitted with top-notch level technology, including a 24-hour monitoring system and controllable LED lighting that can recreate weather changes, such as thunderstorms or sunny days. This aquarium alone is more sophisticated than many boats.
From the private deck, the owner can easily access the sundeck, which is surrounded by frameless glass bulwarks for protection in any weather. According to Tankoa, Solo was the first yacht in its size category to add this impressive feature to the sundeck.
floating man cave would be complete without a fancy spa, a cinema, and a party stage. Solo boasts all of those, together with a covetable selection of water toys and tenders (all neatly stored in the vessel’s three garages).
There’s also a fabulous, six-meter (nearly 20 feet) infinity swimming pool, located on the main deck, flanked by plush seating. A massage room, a hammam, and a gym – all of these are available onboard this luxurious man cave, in addition to numerous dining options, both indoors and al-fresco.
While the guests onboard (up to 12) indulge, the majestic Solo cruises elegantly at ten knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph) powered by twin Caterpillar engines.
It can easily travel from Monte Carlo to Cape Town, for instance, without having to stop, thanks to an impressive range of over 6,000 nautical miles (11,100 km) and an efficient propulsion system (at cruising speed, with one generator running, it only consumes 195 liters of fuel per hour).
Solo a floating mansion unlike any other.
Italian yacht builders are some of the top players in the global yachting industry, surpassed only by the famous Dutch shipyards. To say that the competition here is fierce would be an understatement. Yet, Tankoa has managed to build a solid reputation and earn a top position.
Founded in 2007 by the Italian industrialist Guido Orsi, together with former experts from the reputable Baglietto Yacht company, Tankoa is known as a “boutique shipyard” with an exclusive clientele, specializing in ultra-luxurious, custom superyachts of over 45 meters (147.6 feet).
This toy also fetched multiple prestigious awards. At its official debut at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2018, it was easily crowned “the best in show,” as well as “the most ecological yacht of the year.” It’s no wonder that SAS Prince Albert of Monaco came to admire it up close. It then went on to win other awards, including “Most Efficient Yacht” from World Yacht Trophies, and “The Game Changer Award” from Boat International Design & Innovation Awards 2019.
Solo doesn’t just boast a majestic silhouette (it’s 236-foot/72-meter-long) but also an aggressive profile, highlighted by metallic shades of grey. What’s even more interesting is that Solo’s interiors perfectly match the masculine exterior appearance. Unlike some other superyachts that sport a military-style exterior, but turn Zen-like and peaceful on the inside, this Italian beast stays true to its masculine nature.
Its interiors, created by the world-famous Francesco Paszkowski together with Margherita Casprini, reveal what could be considered the perfect man cave on water. The dark, sophisticated colors, together with premium stones and fabrics, create the perfect masculine version of a glamorous style. The exquisite furniture (including seating designs from Fendi Casa) seems right out of a billionaire’s sprawling mansion.
The main salon is just as dazzling. The main attraction here is a huge saltwater aquarium (2 meters/6.5-foot-long and 90 cm/35.4-inch-wide) that was custom-built for this superyacht. Thanks to the black methacrylate wall, it blends in perfectly with the salon’s elegant style, showcasing exotic fishes and corals.
Plus, it’s fitted with top-notch level technology, including a 24-hour monitoring system and controllable LED lighting that can recreate weather changes, such as thunderstorms or sunny days. This aquarium alone is more sophisticated than many boats.
From the private deck, the owner can easily access the sundeck, which is surrounded by frameless glass bulwarks for protection in any weather. According to Tankoa, Solo was the first yacht in its size category to add this impressive feature to the sundeck.
floating man cave would be complete without a fancy spa, a cinema, and a party stage. Solo boasts all of those, together with a covetable selection of water toys and tenders (all neatly stored in the vessel’s three garages).
There’s also a fabulous, six-meter (nearly 20 feet) infinity swimming pool, located on the main deck, flanked by plush seating. A massage room, a hammam, and a gym – all of these are available onboard this luxurious man cave, in addition to numerous dining options, both indoors and al-fresco.
While the guests onboard (up to 12) indulge, the majestic Solo cruises elegantly at ten knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph) powered by twin Caterpillar engines.
It can easily travel from Monte Carlo to Cape Town, for instance, without having to stop, thanks to an impressive range of over 6,000 nautical miles (11,100 km) and an efficient propulsion system (at cruising speed, with one generator running, it only consumes 195 liters of fuel per hour).
Solo a floating mansion unlike any other.