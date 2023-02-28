The Quarantena Has Served Its Mysterious Purpose and Is Now Up for Sale for $4.3 Million

I regularly keep tabs on a number of yacht brokers worldwide. As I explored what Northrop & Johnson has to offer, I ran across a peculiar site, the Quarantena, a Sanlorenzo SX76. However, its name alone is what sparked my paranoia and interest.
Ok, so the worldwide health crisis is said to have officially been sparked back in March 2020. But the Quarantena was completed and set sail in 2019... I have questions. The first is regarding who commissioned this vessel, and the second is why the chosen name. After all, Quarantena also translates to "quarantine." Let's just say that this is all a coincidence. Even the craft being put up for sale after the crisis has begun to simmer down is also very odd. It's hanging out in Miami, Florida, so let's dive a bit closer into this proverbial crystal ball.
As I mentioned, the Quarantena is nothing more than a Sanlorenzo SX76. If the name Sanlorenzo is familiar to you, then you know darn well that they stand as one of the world's most renowned boat yards. Heck, they've been around since 1958, a time in which they've served up countless boats, yachts, and superyachts, and they all scream Italian luxury and style.
Now, the SX76 is a boat built with a different purpose in mind than, say, superyachts. Funny enough, Sanlorenzo offers the craft in various layouts and styles. But don't expect to bring along all your family members because only four staterooms are available in this pre-loved unit. Just eight guests can take advantage of the Quarantena's luxuries and capabilities.
Some of those capabilities revolve around the way the boat is built, with a fiberglass hull and powered by twin Volvo Penta IPS 1050 with 800 hp. It's enough power to launch the Quarantena around local coastlines with speeds upwards of 22 knots (25 mph). It's also able to cruise a maximum of 500 nautical miles (575 miles), so don't think about crossing international waters.
Now, I mentioned that the Quarantena is full of Italian cues and luxury. Well, that only applies to the exterior of the ship and its overall design. The interior, on the other hand, is completed by an American designer, Marty Lowe. This Florida-based designer comes from a family with endless artistic talent, and judging by her portfolio, a blend between traditional and modern styling is one of her strong points.
As I scrolled through her previous works, I noticed a recurring theme, cream. Most designs are based on tones of white and beige, accented by the presence of wood and marble. LED lighting and semiprecious metals also add to the allure and feel of heightened luxury. Lowe's ability to work with natural light is also a strong point for her ideas.
Well, the same ideas are expressed in the Quarantena, and if you've checked out the image gallery, you can see precisely what I mean. The living rooms and lounges all follow the cream and beige theme Lowe is known for, and so do the staterooms. What does this mean for future owners? It means warm, inviting areas that, no matter how hungover you may be, won't hurt the eyes.
this ship has to offer. This is also where we can experience more of Lowe's work. Typically, the SX76 is one of those boats that revolves around an outdoor living experience. After all, it's a friggin yacht! Well, with eyes half-shut, you may find yourself strolling toward the rear of the ship, only to lie down and let the sun wake your tired bones. Sometimes, a fresh drink helps, and you can quickly grab one from the bar on site. Do take the time to see what the fly deck is all about.
For dining, the interior areas are a good fit for that, but alfresco options exist as well. You'll be able to take advantage of them on the upper deck I mentioned and at the front of the Quarantena. The latter also boasts a wonderful wrap-around sun bed, so eat, drink, repeat. It's not much, just a taste of the good life. As for toys and all that, there's no garage; it's one of those bring what you can carry gigs. But the large beach deck should help out a bit. Just make sure to secure vehicles and toys while in transit.
Come to think of it, I don't really care who owned this, who foresaw the future, or where it's been. What I care about is the level of living this ship can offer those who will eventually call it home. Just something to consider if you have $4.3 million floating around and are looking for a boat like very few others around.
