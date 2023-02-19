Codecasa Unveils Renders of Aircraft-Inspired Jet 50 Yacht, Jet 2020's Little Sibling

Back in 2020, Italian shipyard Codecasa revealed a design for a jet airplane-inspired yacht dubbed the Jet 2020. Now, the designers are trying to outdo themselves with a new aircraft inspired, albeit still slightly bizarre-looking yacht that follows the same stylistic cues, named the Jet 50.
The new project is going to be smaller than the one presented in 2020 by about 66 feet (20 meters), stepping down from the 230-foot (70-meter) mark. The overall aesthetic, however, bears many similarities. That being said, most lines are a lot cleaner and more polished, with a bow that looks increasingly refined compared to the previous version.
Another thing that has been changed is the distribution of spaces. The collaboration between Fulvio Codecasa and renowned designer Tommaso Spadolini resulted in a reenvisioning of the yacht’s overall structure.
Vast open exterior spaces are still one of the most important features, even more so on the Jet 50. Compared to its bigger brother, the midship section is no longer decked in glass, allowing for a more natural experience that feels connected to the ocean.
Another prominent detail that will be preserved on the Jet 50 is the swimming pool on the top deck, keeping the emphasis on enjoying the exterior spaces. It is unclear how the rest of the top deck will be utilized, although it is likely that alfresco living and dining areas will be integrated into the design.
Lounges will probably also be a significant aspect when it comes to the social aspect of this yacht, as it is a standard approach in the industry. Despite breaking the mold when it comes to how it looks, the Jet 50 still has to offer the amenities that owners of such vessels expect.
One thing missing due to downsizing, however, is the master suite that used to take up two levels right below the helipad on the Jet 2020. Although it could still be present on the two lower decks, keeping the same comfort and increasing privacy will be challenging.
The helipad, on the other hand, is still present, maintaining the superb line reminiscent of an aircraft's tail and keeping the capability of discreet and rapid VIP access. Also in the aft section, some changes seem to have been made to the beach club, with a different, more open approach being taken.
When it comes to the interiors, Codecasa did not make any renders available on how it will be split and decorated. But they do say the Jet 2020 and Jet 50 will benefit from the shipyard’s high-quality standards. And we can probably take that for granted, as other yachts made by the company showcase great attention to detail and a high level of refinement.
Another statement made by the shipbuilder is that the Jet line will be “equipped with the most innovative technological equipment available on the market.” With that in mind, we’re keeping our fingers crossed, hoping these two designs will become reality, showcasing what limitless creativity can achieve.
